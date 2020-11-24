News18 Evening Digest: PM Warns States Against Laxity in Covid-19 Fight; Centre Bans 43 Mobile Apps and Other Top Stories

Guard Against Laxity in Covid-19 Fight, Bring Fatality Rate Under 1%: PM Modi Cautions States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned states and union territories against any laxity in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and called for reducing the positivity and fatality rates by focusing on curbing the virus transmission. Interacting with chief ministers, the prime minister also called for more RT-PCR tests, even as he underlined that India's COVID-19 situation is more stable than other countries in terms of recovery and fatality rates.

Centre Bans 43 Mobile Apps for Engaging in 'Activities Prejudicial to India's Sovereignity and Defence'

The central government on Tuesday blocked 43 mobile applications in India "for engaging in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order". The decision was taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The ministry issued the order to blocking access to these apps by users in India based on reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Russia Says Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine 95% Effective, Single Dose to Cost Less Than $10 in Global Markets

Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective according to a second interim analysis of clinical trial data, its developers said on Tuesday. The calculations were based on preliminary data obtained 42 days after the first dose, Russia's health ministry, the state-run Gamaleya research centre and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

Covid-19 Vaccine Research in India, Abroad Bombarded by North Korean, Russian Hackers

Covid-19 vaccine research is possibly the most critical field for pharmaceutical giants across the world right now, with billions around the world held hostage by the coronavirus for almost a year now. Naturally, the research field has invaluable importance for all across the world, and it is this area that is now seeing significantly increased targeting by state-backed hackers.

Shefali Shah’s Adorable Reaction to Delhi Crime’s International Emmys’ Win is Winning the Internet

The International Emmy award is one of the most coveted honours in the television industry. With changing times, it has expanded from television to include OTT platforms. One Indian-origin show, Delhi Crime, is definitely over the moon for this inclusion. At the 48th International Emmy Awards held on Monday; the team associated with Delhi Crime beamed into happiness as the show won the 'Best Drama Series' honour.

Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma Could Miss Entire Australia Test Series: Report

Ahead of the Indian cricket team's series against Australia getting underway, there have been plenty of question marks over the availability of senior players Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma. Both sustained injuries during the recently-concluded IPL 2020 and although Rohit went on to lead Mumbai Indians to a fifth IPL title, Ishant has not played any competitive cricket since being withdrawn from the Delhi Capitals side. Now, it seems unlikely that the pair will be taking any part in the tour.