News18 Evening Digest: Pokhriyal Says 17L Downloaded NEET, JEE Admit Cards Show Students Want Exams and Other Top Stories

Over 17 Lakh NEET, JEE Admit Cards Downloaded Show Students Want Exams to Be Held at Any Cost, Says Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today defended the decision of the government to conduct NEET and JEE in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, saying a silent majority of students wants the exams to be held. He said that over 17 lakh downloaded admit cards show that students want to take the exam. LIVE UPDATES

Jaish Commanders Had FATF Scrutiny in Mind while Planning Pulwama Terror Attack, Reveals NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed that the 2019 Pulwama terror attack conspiracy was planned by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) with an eye on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) scrutiny. NIA officials have told CNN-News18 that money was transferred into Umer Farooq's account in small packets to avoid scrutiny by international forums. READ MORE

SC Refuses Permission for Muharram Processions, Says 'Particular Community Will be Targeted for Covid Spread'

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to allow Muharram processions across the country, observing this may lead to chaos and targeting of a particular community for spreading Covid-19. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, emphasised that such generic directions cannot be issued in exercise of Article 32 of the Constitution. READ MORE

Air India Announces 27 Additional Flights to Frankfurt from Delhi and Bengaluru

Air India has announced 27 additional flights to Frankfurt from Delhi and Bengalutru starting from September 1 to 25. Bookings for the same are now open through the airline’s website, booking offices, call centres and authorised travel agents. READ MORE

Will Psychological Autopsy Reveal if Sushant Singh Rajput Was Depressed? All You Need to Know

In a bizarre turn of events, the CBI has ordered a special 'psychological autopsy' to carry out the Supreme Court-mandated inquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Psychological autopsy is usually employed as a method of investigating cases of death by suicide were the cause of death in uncertain. The analysis reveals the mental make up of the deceased vis-a-vis the risk factors that may lead one to suicide. READ MORE

Virushka, Saifeena & Other Star Couples to Welcome 'Coronial' Babies

The latest couple to join the list of celebrities who are welcoming 'Coronial' babies are Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The actress made the happy announcement on Twitter on Thursday. She also shared an adorable picture of her and Virat. In the photo, Anushka can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Before you jump to conclusions, this is not a new medical condition among pregnant women. Rather, ‘coronial' is a term that has been coined to describe babies born in the coronavirus times, in the wake of pandemic-induced lockdown and isolation. SEE HERE