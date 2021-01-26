News18 Evening Digest: Police Remove Farmers from Red Fort; Internet Suspended in Parts of Delhi and Other Top Stories

Farmer Protesters Who Entered Red Fort Removed By Police; Additional Paramilitary Forces Deployed in Delhi

Police removed protesting farmers from Red Fort premises on Tuesday where they had barged in after deviating from their planned route for the tractor parade and hoisted flags at the iconic monument in the national capital. Chaos reigned for nearly 90 minutes as some protesters, including 'Nihangs' (traditional Sikh warriors), forced their way into the Red Fort and hoisted a flag from the staff from which the prime minister unfurls the tricolour on Republic Day. LIVE HERE

Internet Services Suspended for 12 Hours at Protest Sites in Delhi as Farmers Rally Turns Violent

As the farmers’ tractor parade turned violent with a clash breaking out between police personnel and protesters in the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order for temporary suspension of internet services in parts of the National Capital Region. READ MORE

Punjab CM Urges All 'Genuine' Farmers to Vacate Delhi, Calls Scenes of Violence 'Shocking'

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged ‘genuine’ farmers protesting against the new farm reform laws to ‘vacate’ Delhi and return to the borders of the national capital after the tractor rally taken out by the agitators turned violent on Tuesday. READ MORE

Padma Awards: BJP's 'Soft Corner' for Paswan Leaves Ally JD(U) Red Faced

The JD(U) on Tuesday squirmed at suggestions that a posthumous Padma Bhushan award for former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan indicated the BJP's fondness for the LJP, founded by the late leader and headed by his renegade son Chirag. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, de facto leader of the JD(U) who has known Paswan senior for many decades, had on Monday night come out with a statement expressing delight over a number of people from Bihar, including the late leader, receiving the Padma awards. READ MORE

'Lacks Inclusivity': India Presses for Urgent Reforms in UNSC, Demands Permanent Seat on the Newly-Formed Panel

India has said that the UN Security Council is finding itself unable to act effectively to address increasingly complex issues of international peace and security as it lacked inclusivity of those who need to be members of the powerful organ of the world body. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador T S Tirumurti, on Monday said there is no process in the UN that has traversed the torturous pathways more than what the process of United Nations Security Council reform has. India, along with Brazil, Japan and Germany are pressing for urgent reform of the UN Security Council and for a permanent seat in the reformed 15-member top organ of the world body. READ MORE

Maharashtra Schoolteacher Who Won $1 Million Award is Now Teaching Students Rainwater Harvesting

As the day-long Mission Paani event commenced on the 72nd Republic Day of India, many including water warriors, politicians, union ministers and celebrities came together on Network18 to take the pledge of water conservation. And among the many who took the pledge was Ranjitsinh Disale, the schoolteacher from Maharashtra who went viral on social media after winning a $1 million prize. READ MORE

In Pics: Newlyweds Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Walk Hand-in-hand Upon Return from Alibaug

Varun Dhawan and designer Natasha Dalal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. Their wedding festivities kick-started on January 22, culminating in the holy matrimony on January 24. Now, the couple has made its way back to Mumbai from Alibaug. READ MORE