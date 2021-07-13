News18 Evening Digest: Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor Meets Rahul Gandhi and Other Top Stories

Kanwar Yatra: UP Govt Wants Minimum Number of Pilgrims; RT-PCR Test Can Be Made Mandatory

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged that only a minimum number of people should participate in the annual Kanwar Yatra and directed strict implementation of the COVID-19 protocol, an official spokesman said here on Tuesday. The state government, which has allowed the yatra from July 25 despite concerns raised in various quarters over the risk posed by such events in triggering a possible third wave of the pandemic, said a negative RT-PCR test report can be made compulsory for pilgrims, if required. READ MORE

Navjot Singh Sidhu ‘Cozying up’ to AAP? Cong Leader’s Tweets Sends Party Leadership in Tizzy

Even as the party high command was on the verge of announcing a truce formula for Punjab Congress, a series of tweets by former cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday left many in the party baffled with some them interpreting it as ‘cozying up’ to Aam Admi Party (AAP). READ MORE

Sher Bahadur Deuba Replaces KP Sharma Oli to Become Nepal’s PM for 5th Time

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Tuesday became the country’s Prime Minister for the fifth time, media reports said. President Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed him in accordance with Article 76(5) of the Constitution, The Himalayan Times reported. READ MORE

Neha Kakkar Becomes Most Followed Indian Musician with 60 Million Instagram Followers

Popular singer Neha Kakkar has become the most followed Indian musician on Instagram after she hit the 60 million benchmark. The happy singer shared an IGTV video along with a love-filled caption to express gratitude towards her Insta fam. In the clip, she can be seen posing happily against a backdrop of yellow and black balloons. A big ’60 M’ balloon, Minnie Mouse balloon and a pink heart balloon can also be spotted. READ MORE

Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor Meets Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi at His Delhi Residence

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal are also present. The meeting comes amid reports of infighting in Punjab Congress. READ MORE

Confirmed! Sourav Ganguly Reveals He Has Agreed for Biopic, Ranbir Kapoor Hot Favourite to Play Dada

Finally, Dada has agreed. Sourav Ganguly has said ‘yes’ to shoot his biopic. The former Indian captain’s biopic will be a big budget Bollywood film. According to sources, the biopic is being made under a big banner-production house with a budget of around Rs 200 to Rs.250 crore being earmarked for the film. READ MORE

Emotional Kapil Dev Breaks Down After Hearing News of Former India Teammate Yashpal Sharma’s Death

An emotional Kapil Dev couldn’t hold back tears as he broke down while remembering his former India teammate Yashpal Sharma who passed away this morning after a massive cardiac arrest. Yashpal played a vital role in India’s 1983 World Cup title win during which Kapil was the captain. READ MORE

