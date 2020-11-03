News18 Evening Digest: Polling Stations Open to Decide Next US President and Other Top Stories

Voting for US Presidential Polls Open in New York, New Jersey and Virginia

Polling stations opened in New York, New Jersey and Virginia early on Tuesday, marking the start of US Election Day as President Donald Trump seeks to beat forecasts and defeat challenger Joe Biden. The vote is widely seen as a referendum on Trump and his uniquely brash, bruising presidency that Biden urged Americans to end to restore "our democracy." LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Rallies 504 Points, Nifty Reclaims 11,800 Points Amid Positive Cues from Global Markets Ahead of US Polls

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 504 points on Tuesday, tracking a strong uptick in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC twins and SBI amid positive cues from global markets ahead of the US presidential election. The 30-share BSE index ended 503.55 points or 1.27 per cent higher at 40,261.13. READ MORE

Indians of the Islamic State, Held in Middle-East Prisons, Find Door to Homeland Firmly Closed

Around Forty Indian citizens — half of them women and children — are missing, government records show. Intelligence officials who spoke to News18 believe many may be in the camps, registered with camp authorities under false names and identities in the hope of evading eventual prosecution. These numbers are on top of 22 Indian citizens — most of them women and children, as revealed by News18 early this year — held in Kabul's Badam Bagh prison. READ EXCLUSIVE REPORT

Who is Priyanca Radhakrishnan, First Indian-Origin Woman to Become a Minister in New Zealand?

On Monday, Indian-origin politician Priyanca Radhakrishnan created history by becoming the first Indian-Kiwi woman to become a minister in New Zealand. Radhakrishnan was one of five new ministers inducted into freshly reelected Labour Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who also unveiled a revamped cabinet that she has described as "incredibly diverse". READ MORE

BJP MLA Seeks Police Action Against Amitabh Bachchan Over KBC Question on Manusmriti

ABJP MLA in Maharashtra on Tuesday approached police seeking action against megastar Amitabh Bachchan and makers of TV show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. Abhimanyu Pawar, BJP legislator from Ausa in Latur district, in a complaint to Latur SP Nikhil Pingle said action should be taken against Bachchan and Sony Entertainment Television over a question asked during Friday’s Karamveer special episode. READ MORE

Virat Kohli & Sourav Ganguly Issued Notices for Endorsing Fantasy Leagues Apps

The Madurai bench of Madras high court on Tuesday issued notices to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, actors Prakash Raj, Tammana, Rana and Sudip Khan for their involvement in online sports app advertisements. A bench consisting of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi issued the notices to these celebrities as well as other such apps. READ MORE