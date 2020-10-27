News18 Evening Digest: Pompeo Warns of China 'Aggression' as India-US Ink Pact and Other Top Stories

Pompeo Warns of China 'Aggression' as India-US Ink Pact to Share Sensitive Satellite, Map Data in 2+2 Dialogue

India and United States on Tuesday signed a pact to share sensitive satellite and map data as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of the threat posed by an increasingly assertive China. Pompeo, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday along with Defense Secretary Mark Esper, said after talks with respective Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh that the two countries had to work together to confront the threat China posed to security and freedom. READ MORE

21-year-old Shot Dead in Broad Daylight Outside Her College in Faridabad, 2 Accused Arrested

A 21-year-old woman was shot dead outside her college in Ballabgarh in Haryana's Faridabad district on Monday. The police said they have arrested the main accused and his accomplice after a manhunt which went on for hours. The woman had come out of her college after appearing for an exam when the incident took place, ACP, Ballabgarh, Jaiveer Singh Rathi, said. READ MORE

Bihar Elections: PM Modi Too Has 6 Siblings, Retorts Tejashwi Yadav After Nitish Kumar's '8-9 Kids' Dig at Lalu Prasad

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar fired another salvo at RJD supremeo Lalu Prasad, though without naming him, saying no development can be expected from people producing 8-9 kids for a son, inviting a strong retort from Tejashwi Yadav. Reacting to the statement, Yadav told reporters in Patna that by making such a comment, Kumar is targeting PM Narendra Modi who has 5-6 brothers and sisters." READ MORE

22-Year-Old Kerala Woman 'Taken Away' from Girlfriend's House by Cops, Sent Back to Parents

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old Kerala woman in a same-sex relationship was picked up by police officers from her partner's house and forcibly taken away. The incident occurred in Chennai on Saturday night. A Kozhikode resident, the woman had run away from her parents' home in Kerala after they refused to accept her relationship with a woman. READ MORE

Apple App Store Purchases May Become More Expensive In India Because Of a New Tax

Apple has announced that prices of apps and in-app purchases on the App Store will increase in India and at least five other countries including Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Russia, and South Africa. As per the details shared by the company on its developer website on Monday, the increase in the App Store app prices in India will reflect the new equalisation levy of two percent in addition to the existing 18 percent goods and services tax. READ MORE

Manasi Joshi Wants to Follow Pullela Gopichand's Footsteps, Help Para Athletes after Retirement

Inspired by India's top badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, reigning world para champion Manasi Joshi aims to create a conducive environment for para athletes in India after she hangs up her boots. Joshi shared her vision and future plans while talking to Indian paddler Mudit Dani’s on his online talk show “In the Sportlight” READ MORE

Borat Effect: Kazakhstan Adopts Sacha Baron Cohen's Movie Catchphrase to Attract Tourists

When Sacha Baron Cohen turned Kazakh resident Borat Sagdiyev for the first time in the 2006 'mockumentary comedy', the film ruffled many feathers and was often called 'offensive'. But it has managed to bring unprecedented boost for Kazakhstan’s tourism industry eventually and that has prompted the country’s tourism department to utilize the new Borat movie when they use one of the character's catchphrases for a tourism campaign: “Very nice.” READ MORE