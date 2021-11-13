News18 Evening Digest: Post-dengue Mucormycosis Reported in Delhi, Meals May be Back on Short-duration Flights & Other Top Stories

Rare Case of Post-dengue Mucormycosis Reported at Hospital in Delhi

A“rare" case of mucormycosis has been reported in a 49-year-old male patient at a leading private hospital here post his recovery from dengue, doctors said on Saturday. The case reported at the Apollo hospital in south Delhi comes amid a huge spike in the number of dengue cases in the national capital.

Meals May be Back on Short-duration Flights as Health Ministry Likely to Give Nod

After a gap of over a year, serving food on flights with a duration of less than two hours can be resumed, the Union health ministry has informed the civil aviation ministry. The health ministry has also said the crew members on a flight need not wear coveralls but should continue to wear gloves, masks and face shields.

SC Terms UP Officers ‘Arrogant’, Paves Way for Arrest of Two Including Finance Secretary

Terming the officers as “very arrogant", the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal of the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday and paved the way for arrest of state finance secretary and the additional chief secretary (revenue) against whom the Allahabad High Court issued bailable warrants for delayed and partial compliance of orders. The matter is related to regularisation of service and payment of arrears to a ‘collection amin’ at Allahabad.

Nora Fatehi’s Love Affair with Bodycon Dresses and Traditional Glamour

Besides being a dancer and an actor, Nora Fatehi also happens to be a glamorous fashionista. The 29-year-old often turns up the heat on our Instagram feeds with her sensuous style. The actress was recently seen in the music video for the song Kusu Kusu which came out on November 10.

Sanju Samson Sponsors Flight Tickets of Budding Kerala Footballer Bound for Spain

India cricketer Sanju Samson has come forward and helped a budding footballer from state by sponsoring his flight tickets to Spain after he was selected for a month-long training program with Spanish fifth division CD A Virgen del Camino.

Two Police Officers Among Seven People Injured in Bomb Blast in Pakistan’s Quetta

A remote-controlled bomb went off in the Pakistani city of Quetta, capital of the province of Balochistan, wounding seven people, including two police officials, a senior police officer said on Saturday. The blast targeted a police van close to a high security area in Nawa Killi.

