News18 Evening Digest: Prosecution Launched Against Gautam Gambhir Foundation in Covids Drug Case and Other Top Stories

Covid Drugs Case: Prosecution Launched Against Gautam Gambhir Foundation, 2 AAP MLAs

Delhi's drugs control department has told the Delhi High Court that it has launched prosecution against Gautam Gambhir Foundation and AAP MLAs, Imran Hussain and Praveen Kumar, before a court for allegedly illegally stocking and distributing Covid drugs during the infection's second wave.

Trains Stranded For Two Hours As Drunk Asst Station Master Falls Asleep

An assistant station master at the Kanchausi Railway Station in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh was suspended after he allegedly got drunk during duty hours and slept off while trains waited close to two hours for a green signal to cross. When higher authorities were alerted about the delay, station superintendent Vishambhar Dayal Pandey rushed to the railway station and splashed water on Anirudh Kumar's face. The trains awaiting green signals were then immediately given a go-ahead.

Upcoming Ola Electric Scooter Receives 1,00,000 Bookings in Just The First Day

Ola today announced that its electric scooter received a record breaking 100,000 reservations within the first 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world. Ola Electric opened the reservation for its electric scooter in the evening of July 15th. The revolutionary Ola Scooter can be reserved for ₹499 via olaelectric.com. The company is seeing unprecedented demand from customers who continue to throng the website to book the scooter in record numbers.

France Opens Doors to Vaccinated Travellers; People Who Have Received Covishield Shot Allowed

France will reinforce restrictions on unvaccinated travellers from a series of countries to counter a rebound in COVID-19 infections, while opening its doors to those who have received all their shots, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Saturday. The move comes as France faces a rapid surge in new coronavirus infections and President Emmanuel Macron tries to convince French citizens to accept vaccinations he says are the only way to stop the virus and put the country back on track.

From 88 Lakh to Just 17.5 Lakh Doses a Day: Why Is India’s Vaccination Drive Slowing Down?

The pace of daily vaccinations across India has started slowing down to the level seen before June 21. As India's 'free vaccination' policy kicked off on June 21, India's vaccination rate soared to its highest ever. Ever since June 21, the daily vaccination numbers have been fluctuating. The slowdown comes at a time when the states and the Centre are in a tussle over supply of doses.

What is the Rare Monkeypox Disease? Know Cause, Symptoms and Treatment

A rare case of monkeypox has been reported in a Dallas resident, who has been hospitalised in stable condition under isolation, after returning from Nigeria. This is the first-ever Texas case of monkeypox, according to the health officials said. In a statement, federal and state health officials said the traveler arrived at Dallas Love Field on July 9 from Atlanta after an overnight flight from Nigeria.

Netflix’s Naomi Osaka Documentary Shows How Success Doesn’t Guarantee Happiness

23-year-old Tennis star Naomi Osaka has the world at her feet. The current world number two has won four Grand Slams in her career that started not long ago. She also made history as the first Asian tennis player to become world number one. On top of that, she's also a successful fashion designer and a youth icon.

