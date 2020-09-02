News18 Evening Digest: PUBG Among 118 Mobile Apps Banned and Other Top Stories

PUBG among 118 Mobile Apps Banned by Govt in Another Crackdown Amid Border Tensions With China

The central government on Wednesday banned 118 mobile apps, including the popular game PUBG, in another round of crackdown on Chinese-linked applications amid the escalating border row with China in Ladakh. "This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," said a statement from the IT ministry. READ MORE

Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM, Calls Govt’s Options for GST Shortfall Subterfuge and Betrayal of Trust

Strongly rejecting the Centre’s suggestion that states can borrow to meet their current GST revenue shortfall, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the options given by the Centre are tantamount to a betrayal of the trust and moral responsibility of the government towards the states, equating the action to an attack on the federal structure of the country. READ MORE

News18 Immersive | Lest We Forget: Lessons from Three Epidemics

The novel coronavirus has already infected over 25 million people across continents, claiming more than 840,000 lives. The Covid-19 pandemic is now being called the worst global crisis since World War II. The speed of the spread has triggered many a debate. How soon will we have a vaccine for the disease? Do masks mitigate exposure to the virus? When should nations end lockdowns? The answers to some of these questions are embedded in the trajectory of three major epidemics that have afflicted the human race in the last two centuries. READ ON

PM CARES Fund Received Rs 3,076 Cr Within First 5 Days of Launch; Why No Names, Asks Chidambaram

In the first audit report of the PM CARES fund, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has stated that it received over Rs 3,076 crore as contributions from India and abroad within the first five days of its launch. The statement has recorded donations between March 27 and 31. The audit statement's "accompanying notes 1 to 6" have not been made public. Therefore, the names of donors have not been revealed. In a series of tweets, former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned why the names of "these generous donors" were not revealed. READ MORE

Also Watch Is There More To Pakistan’s Success In Curbing COVID-19?

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Repeat of Aarushi Talwar, Alleges Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on Wednesday cautioned that the media trial against his client in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is similar to the one against Aarushi Talwar’s parents in the sensational double murder of 2008. Satish Maneshinde further alleged that it is for Rajput's family to explain what happened between June 8 and 14 when Chakraborty, who was in a live-in relationship with the late actor, left their Bandra residence six days before his death. READ MORE