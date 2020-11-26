News18 Evening Digest: Punjab Farmers Face Water Cannons, Push Through Haryana Barricades; 2 Soldiers Killed in Srinagar and Other Top Stories

Punjab Farmers Face Water Cannons, Push Through Haryana Barricades in March to Delhi

The Haryana Police on Thursday used water cannons and tear gas to disperse a group of farmers from Punjab who allegedly tried to jump police barricades to enter Haryana as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws. The Haryana Police officials at the Shambhu inter-state border with Punjab used loud speakers, asking farmers who had assembled on the Punjab side to disperse when some of them tried to cross and remove the barricades. The situation remained tense at the Shambu inter-state border on the national highway as protesting farmers threw police barricades into the Ghaggar river. Read More

Days Before Jammu and Kashmir DDC Polls, 2 Army Soldiers Killed in Srinagar Terror Attack

With barely 48 hours remaining for the DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, two Indian Army soldiers were killed in an attack in broad daylight just outside the union territory capital. Terrorists attacked a patrolling party at Shariefabad on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway on Thursday. According to sources, the militants ambushed the patrolling party and fired at them indiscriminately critically injuring the two soldiers who later succumbed. Read More

After Reviewing States' Vaccine Readiness, PM Modi Set to Visit Pune's Serum Institute on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said on Thursday. The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation has granted permission for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine for pre-clinical test, examination and analysis to seven firms, two of which are the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Gennova Biopharmaceuticals. Read More

Meghan Markle's Moving Miscarriage Story Inspires Parents Who Lost Babies to Speak Out Against Taboo

In what came as a shock to the world, American actress and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle on Wednesday revealed that she had a miscarriage over the summer. The 39-year-old member of the British royal family who is a mother to Archie, wrote in a heartfelt admission that she and her husband Prince Harry had been living with the grief of losing their second child. Read More

Microsoft Azure Tells Eager Gamers That It Has No Idea About PUBG Mobile India Launch

The excitement around the return of PUBG Mobile to India is massive. So much so that eager gamers have started asking questions to people even associated with the game apart from the makers themselves. PUBG Mobile is coming back to India as PUBG Mobile India and has reportedly partnered with Microsoft's Azure platform to store player data in India in order to meet the law's demands. Now, eager gamers in India, after not getting any substantial information on the PUBG Mobile India launch, have started asking Microsoft Azure about PUBG Mobile India's launch date. Read More