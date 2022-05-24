News18 Evening Digest: Punjab Minister Sacked on Corruption Charges and Other Top Stories

A Code Word, An Audio Tape And An Officer: All It Took Punjab CM Mann to Trap His ‘Corrupt’ Minister Singla

It was a code word, “shukrana”, that led to Punjab health minister Vijay Singla being trapped for his alleged involvement in corruption cases, prompting chief minister Bhagwant Mann to sack him from his cabinet. READ MORE

Monkeypox Outbreak: Researchers In 2021 Conducted Table-Top Simulation Which Predicted Exact Date Of Outbreak

As soon as monkeypox cases rose across the western hemisphere, conspiracy theories as well controversies took over the internet with some suggesting that the monkeypox virus could have similar controversial backstory like the lab leak theory of Covid-19. READ MORE

Congress Gets New Ammo for 2024 Battle – A Strategist, Task Force Groups. But Is there a Change Within?

The Congress is now getting battle-ready for 2024 — a political affairs committee and a task force group have been announced. Nothing unusual, but the members reflect the story and state of the Congress. READ MORE

Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, Live Cricket Score, VEL vs SNO: Velocity Off to Blistering Start Courtesy Shafali Verma

Harmanpreet Kaur scored a fine half-century to help Supernovas recover from 18/3 and finish with a decent 150/5 against Velocity in the second match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 on Tuesday afternoon. READ MORE

Cannes Film Festival Shocks and Rattles Us with Titles from David Cronenberg and Ruben Ostlund

Gone, it seems, are the days of movies that gave us a feeling of sheer joy and excitement. Works like The Sound of Music, Roman Holiday and My Fair Lady among a host of others pulled us back into theatres again and again. But today, cinema goes out of its way to shock and scare us. There is little that is pleasant. READ MORE

Will Smith Hallucinated Losing His Career Before Oscars Slap: ‘My Whole Life Is Getting Destroyed’

Before Will Smith had his infamous slap incident at the Oscars 2022, the actor admitted hallucinating about losing his career, money and home. The actor made the shocking confession during his interview with David Letterman on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The interview was shot before he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. READ MORE

