News18 Evening Digest: Purvanchal Expressway: Modi Hails Yogi Govt; Kartarpur Corridor to Reopen from Tomorrow

Bomb Blasts Near Indian Para-badminton Players’ Hotel in Uganda, Team Safe

The Indian para-badminton are in Kampala, where two explosions in the centre of Uganda’s capital killed at least two people and set several cars on fire on Tuesday. The Indian team comprising Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar are in Kampala, Uganda to take part in the Uganda Para-Badminton International 2021. The Indian shuttlers are in a hotel, close to which one of the blasts occurred. The Para-Badminton India Twitter handle posted a video of the incident and added that the players are safe. READ MORE

Purvanchal Expressway: Modi Hails Yogi Govt, Slams Earlier Regimes for ‘Punishing People’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the 340-km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, built at a cost of Rs 22,500 crores, shortly after he landed in an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on the highway. The Prime Minister said that the expressway will go on to help the Air Force and attacked the previous government for ‘punishing’ the people in the state. READ MORE

Will Lead to Promotion Backlogs, Say Bureaucrats on Ordinances Allowing Extension of CBI, ED Chiefs’ Term

Decks have been cleared for the chiefs of CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to stay on their posts for three more years after the end of their two-year tenure. The government issued a notification to the effect after amending Rule 56(d) of Fundamental Rules, 1922, making the two high-profile posts eligible for tenure extension. As per the existing rule, the Defence Secretary, Home Secretary, director of the Intelligence Bureau, and R&AW secretary are eligible for two-year extension. The Defence Secretary and Home Secretary are allowed three months more over and above the two-year extension. READ MORE

With ‘High Regard for Guru Nanak’, Modi Govt Decides to Reopen Kartarpur Corridor from Tomorrow

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announces that Centre has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from Wednesday, November 17. He said that the decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi government towards Guru Nanak. “In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community," he tweeted. READ MORE

Actors Reshma Muralidharan, Madhan Pandian Tie Wedding Knot. See Pics

Popular Tamil celebrity couple Madhan Pandian and Reshma Muralidharan have got hitched. The two, who starred in the popular Zee Tamil show Poove Poochudava, fell in love while shooting for the show and got married after being in a relationship for a long time. READ MORE

Watch: Trent Boult Poses For Selfie and Hugs New Zealand Team’s Bus Driver Santhosh

The New Zealand Men’s Cricket team’s international schedule is pretty much packed this season as they are set to take on India in a bilateral series after the just concluded 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Amid their packed schedule, the New Zealanders are also often spotted clicking for pictures with fans and signing their autographs. In the same manner, the ace New Zealand seamer Trent Boult on Monday was also spotted posing for a selfie with the Blackcaps’ bus driver Santhosh. Now, the photos and videos of the same are doing rounds on the internet. The video of the incident was first shared by the official Twitter handle of New Zealand Cricket. READ MORE

India Can Do ‘Something’ for Afghan Officers Trained in Indian Military Academies Crying for Help

Hunted by the Taliban now ruling Afghanistan, several military officers of the previous Ashraf Ghani regime are sending out cries for help on WhatsApp from their hideouts to the Indian military officers who had been their batchmates while training in the Indian military academies. “We are in a quandary not knowing how to deal with these distress messages,” said an officer who had got one SOS from his batchmate at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. READ MORE

