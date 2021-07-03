News18 Evening Digest: Pushkar Singh Dhami to be New U'khand CM, IT Min Praises FB, Google & Other Top Stories

Pushkar Singh Dhami is Uttarakhand’s 3rd CM in Four Months; Oath on Sunday

Pushkar Singh Dhami is now set to become the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, the third change of guard in the position within a short period of four months. Dhami will be taking oath as the new CM at 5 pm on Sunday at the Raj Bhawan. READ MORE

IT Rules 2021: In Sly Dig at Twitter, Minister’s Big Praise for Facebook and Google

Calling it a “big step towards transparency", Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday praised top social media giants such as Google, Facebook and Instagram for publishing their first compliance report on voluntary removal of “offensive posts" as per government’s new IT rules. READ MORE

UK Couple Ties Knot Next to 6-month-old Hospitalized Daughter

In a heart-warming incident, a couple from England tied knot next to their daughter’s hospital bed making her their bridesmaid. Karim and Louise Rezaie, from Torquay in Devon, decided to celebrate their big day right next to their six-month old daughter Layla, who has CHARGE syndrome, a genetic mutation that affects her vision, heart, eating and hearing. READ MORE

When Salman Khan Helped Aamir Khan During His Divorce With Reena Dutta

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao announced their divorce on Saturday, after 15 years of marriage. The couple released a statement saying that they will professionally collaborate and co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan. READ MORE

Kasautii Zindagi Kay Actor Pracheen Chauhan Arrested in Molestation Case

Actor Pracheen Chauhan, who works in the Hindi television industry has been arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly molesting a woman. According to news agency ANI, Mumbai police has said that there has been a case registered against him. READ MORE

