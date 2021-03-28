News18 Evening Digest: Question is Why was Phone Tapped, Asks Amit Shah on Mukul Roy's Leaked Tape and Other Top Stories

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: Question is Why was Phone Tapped, Asks Amit Shah on Mukul Roy’s Leaked Tape

Union minister Amit Shah on Sunday questioned how the phone call records between two BJP leaders Shishir Bajoria and Mukul Roy was released by the ruling Trinamool Congress yesterday.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Witnesses 4-Fold Rise in Covid-19 Cases in a Month, Most Micro Containment Zones

Pimpri-Chinchwad emerged as the new Covid hotspot after topping Pune municipal corporation in the number of micro-containment zones. A report revealed that active cases in PCMC witnessed a four-fold rise in the last 30 days even though Pimpri-Chinchwad saw a dip in positive cases on Saturday from Friday.

‘Truth Will Come Before People’: Maha Home Minister Says Retired Judge to Probe Corruption Claims

Days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government landed up in a soup in Maharashtra, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that a retired judge will head the investigation into the allegations of corruption made by former top cop Param Bir Singh against him. Deshmukh had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to launch a probe into Singh's claims. He had also said that he would welcome a probe if Thackeray orders any into ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Singh's allegation of corruption against him.

Shouldn’t Play Spoilsport in Coalition Govt: Ajit Pawar on Raut Calling Deshmukh Accidental Home Minister

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said no one should play spoilsport in a coalition government, after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut called NCP leader Anil Deshmukh an accidental home minister. The allotment of cabinet berths is the prerogative of head of every ruling party in a coalition, Pawar, who is also an NCP leader, told reporters in Baramati town of Pune.

India vs England: Virat Kohli’s Toss Record Against England Dismal, Has Won Eight Out of 35

Virat Kohli is an exceptional batsman and a leader, but when it comes to winning tosses, his record is rather shocking. In this entire series against England, Kohli has lost 10 tosses out of 12, and that just shows how unlucky he has been with the coin. But it is not just this series where the toss has not gone his way, more often than not, against England, Kohli has a tough time with the coin.

Kiren Rijiju is in Awe of Indian Jawans Dancing at Ladakh’s Pangong Tso Lake, Watch Viral Video Here

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently shared a video of two soldiers dancing near Ladakh's Pangong Tso lake. The heart-warming video clip has gone viral on social media. The video shows two soldiers grooving to a peppy folk song against the picturesque background of the lake and mountains. "It feels great whenever soldiers enjoy! Brave Indian Army Gorkha Jawans and colleagues with full music at Pangong Tso in Ladakh," Rijiju, the MP from Arunachal Pradesh wrote as he shared the video, clip.