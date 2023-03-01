News18 Evening Digest: RaGa's New 'Trimmed Beard' Look; National Act Beckons Stalin@70 After DMK Rides Out Regional Storm & Other Top Stories

Latest in politics over missing Maulana Azad’s photo on Congress’ posters for the plenary session in Raipur; Rahul Gandhi’s new ‘trimmed beard’ look; G20 foreign ministers’ meet & other top stories.

RaGa’s New ‘Trimmed Beard’ Look Gone Viral. But Did You See Stark Similarity to Dad Rajiv? Check Inside

Switching from his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ look, Rahul Gandhi was spotted in suit with trimmed hair and beard as he arrived in the UK on a week-long tour. In one of the pictures, the Congress leader starkly looked similar to his father, Rajiv Gandhi. READ MORE

Following in Father’s Footsteps? Come 2024, National Act Beckons Stalin@70 After DMK Rides Out Regional Storm

Dravidian leader MK Stalin is at a seminal moment in his political career. Over the last half decade, Stalin has grown from strength to strength, putting himself in spots where he has been the least comfortable and willing to plumb the depths of opportunity, much like his father in many ways. READ MORE

One Take | Nehru-Gandhi Obsession to Spell Doomsday for Cong in 2024 War? Smug BJP Waits as Kharge Frets

There has been much furore over the missing picture of freedom fighter and icon Maulana Azad from the advertisements of the Congress during the plenary session in Raipur, forcing the party to issue an apology and reinstate Azad on the posters and hoardings. READ MORE

G20 Foreign Minister’s Meet: Russia Says West Wants to Take Revenge; Foreign Secretary Says Role of Crypto in Terrorism on Agenda

India on Wednesday cleared its stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that “this isn’t an era of war". Speaking at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, “India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict is that ‘This isn’t an era of war’. Dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward. The agenda is for the foreign ministers to discuss in the meet." READ MORE

As ISI’s Links With Amritpal Singh Come to Fore, All About the Pakistani Intelligence Agency

Leading intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Monday that Amritpal Singh, a Khalistani separatist with international links received a significant social media push from Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI through indirect funding routes. READ MORE

Ram Charan, Jr NTR To Perform Naatu Naatu at Oscars? RRR Star Is Ready But There’s A Catch

Fans are rooting for Actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani to make history at the Oscars as RRR’s Naatu Naatu is nominated for an Academy Award this year. The global sensation is nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards 2023. While fans are hoping they win, Ram Charan confessed he is ready to bring Naatu Naatu to the Oscar stage. However, there is one small problem. READ MORE

Holi 2023: Mathura Drenched in Colour on ‘Lathmar Holi’; Sec 144 in Noida, Adenovirus Fear in Kolkata

Celebrations for the Holi festival, which will be celebrated across the country on March 8, have already started in full swing in some parts of India, even as preparations in other places are underway. READ MORE

Ready-To-Move-In House Preferred Among Homebuyers Than Under-Construction Property: Study

Nine out of 10 people prefer buying a ready-to-move-in house, than putting money in an under-construction property, according to a survey by BASIC Home Loan. It said there was a big jump in terms of people looking to become first-time homebuyers in 2022, the number went up from 41 per cent in 2021 to 75 per cent this year. READ MORE

