News18 Evening Digest: Rahul Calls Off Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K Over 'Collapsed' Security, BJP Counters & Other Stories

Politics brews over the last leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir; Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna Lose Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final in Straight Sets & other stories

Rahul Calls Off Yatra in J&K Today Over ‘Collapsed’ Security Arrangement; BJP Says ‘Ploy to Gain Sympathy’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he had to cancel Bharat Jodo Yatra for the day in Jammu and Kashmir because police arrangements unfortunately “completely collapsed". Government sources, however, denied the allegations of a security lapse and told CNN-News18 that it is all a “ploy to gain sympathy". READ MORE

‘Rectify Material Breach’: India Issues Notice to Pak Over Indus Waters Treaty, Seeks Modification

India has issued a notice to Pakistan over the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of September 1960 and has sought a modification in the treaty. The notice was issued on Wednesday (January 25), following Islamabad’s “intransigence" on its implementation, government sources said on Friday. Pakistan is now expected to enter into intergovernmental negotiations within 90 days. READ MORE

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Head of Renovation Firm Named Key Accused in 1,200-Page Chargesheet

Nearly three months after the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi that left 135 dead and several injured, a 1,262-page chargesheet was filed on Friday. Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group that was responsible for the maintenance of the British-era bridge was named as the key accused in the chargesheet. READ MORE

Budget 2023 Expectations: FM Expected to Announce Tax Benefits for Salaried, Middle Class

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2023 on February 01. The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to start from January 31 till April 6 with a recess in between. Finance Minister will focus on making consumption demand resilient, boosting infrastructure and manufacturing capex, skill development and increasing productivity, fiscal consolidation and climate change in the last budget of this government, officials said. READ MORE

40 Mass Shootings, At Least 69 Dead: The Common Link in Record Spate of Gun Violence in US

The number of mass shootings in January is the highest number of mass shootings on record for any January, according to Gun Violence Archive, which tracks gun-related deaths and injuries in the US. The organisation has tracked 40 such incidents in the US killing at least 69 this month and it has only been 27 days into the new year. READ MORE

Australian Open 2023: Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna Lose Mixed Doubles Final in Straight Sets

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lost 6-7(2), 2-6 to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in the final at Rod Laver Arena on Friday. Sania will end her career with six Grand Slam titles after failing to win the Australian Open mixed doubles trophy with her compatriot Bopanna in 1 hour and 27 minutes. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut Calls Dhaakad ‘Historic Flop,’ But Takes Jibe at Pathaan

Actress Kangana Ranaut has posted fresh tweets about Pathaan and this time, she has reacted to a Twitter user pointing out Dhaakad’s failure at the box office. Earlier in the day, Kangana shared a series of tweets, taking potshots at Pathaan for showing India’s “enemy nation" Pakistan, and its intelligence agency ISI in “good light". READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here