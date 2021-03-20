News18 Evening Digest: Rahul Gandhi Promises No CAA in Poll Manifesto; Imran Khan Tests Covid +ve and Other Top Stories

Rahul Gandhi Releases Cong Manifesto, Promises No CAA

A war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bengal chief minister Mamata Bannerjee ensured in West Bengal on Saturday with Modi promising “ashol poriborton (real change)” and the CM accusing the PM of having destroyed the economy. PM Modi said, “Bangal mein isbar BJP sarkar (It will be a BJP government this time in Bengal).” He said, “Arrey Didi, Bengal gave you 10 years of governance, you gave them 10 years of corruption, loot and destruction.” Read More

Delhi Govt’s Doorstep Ration Scheme to Run Nameless After Centre Objects to ‘Mukhya Mantri’ in the Name

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed officials to remove the name, ‘Mukhya mantri ghar ghar ration yojana’, from the government’s ambitious doorstep delivery of ration scheme which was to be launched from March 25. It has been stalled as the central government objected to the nomenclature of the scheme. On March 19, S Jagganathan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs, wrote to Padmini Singla, Secretary and Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies Department, the Government of NCT, Delhi pointing out to the nomenclature of the scheme and denying permission to the AAP government to go ahead with the scheme as planned as the foodgrains are provided by the Central government for the distribution through fair price shops. Read More

Imran Khan Tests Covid +ve Day After Being Inoculated with Chinese Vaccine

Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday tested positive for the COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home, his top aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan said, two days after he got the first shot of vaccination. Khan, 67, was vaccinated on Thursday as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Sultan took to Twitter to confirm that Khan has contracted the coronavirus. Read More

Signal vs WhatsApp Heats Up, Latter Claims ‘Through the Roof’ New Users During Facebook Crash

Signal has been one of the two apps (alongside Telegram) vying to rival WhatsApp in the personal communications space after the latter faced global backlash basis its privacy policy debacle. Now, after an apparent ‘technical glitch’ caused WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram apps to crash for a brief span of about 45 minutes in the late hours of Friday, March 19, Signal seized the opportunity and posted on Twitter to welcome new users registering on the app. According to the privacy focused messaging app, new registrations on Signal went “through the roof” during the period for which WhatsApp was down – in effect further heating up the Signal vs WhatsApp battle. Read More

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra Win Asian Qualifier Final, Book Olympics Spot

The Indian pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra booked their place in the mixed-doubles event at the Tokyo Olympics by winning the final of the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament on Saturday. Kamal and Manika came back from two games down to beat the Korean pair Lee Sangsu and Jeon Jihee 4-2 in the final. The had earlier defeated Singapore’s Koen Pang Yew En and Lin Ye 4-2 in the semi-final clash on Friday. Read More