News18 Evening Digest: Rahul Gandhi Says No Democracy in India; Govt Again Invites Farmer Unions for Talks and Other Top Stories

Democracy in India Only in Imagination Now, Says Rahul Gandhi as Priyanka Slams 'Sinner' Govt in Latest Attack

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the farm protests and said there was "no democracy" in India and those who stood up against the PM were labelled terrorists, "even if it was (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat". "PM Modi is making money for the crony capitalists. Whoever will try to stand against him will be called a terrorist - be it farmers, labourers and even Mohan Bhagwat," the Congress leader said, referring to the chief of BJP's ideological mentor. READ MORE

Govt Again Invites Farmer Unions for Talks, Says it Won't Be Logical to Discuss MSP-related Demand

The government on Thursday again invited protesting farmer unions for talks, but made it clear that it would not be "logical" to include in the agenda any new demand related to minimum support price (MSP), which is out of the purview of three new farm laws. In a three-page letter written to 40 farmer leaders, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Vivek Aggarwal said, "I again request you that the government has been discussing all issues with open heart and good intention to end the protest, and will continue to do so. Kindly suggest a date and time (for the next round of talks)." READ MORE

Covid Positive Woman Flees Delhi Quarantine on Return from UK, Takes Train to Andhra

A Covid-19 positive woman who allegedly managed to give the slip to authorities in Delhi after her arrival from the UK recently and reach AP by train has been picked up from Rajamahendravaram and admitted to a hospital along with her son, officials said on Thursday. Their swab samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune to determine whether she contracted the new strain of COVID-19 , detected in the United Kingdom, a Health department official said. READ MORE

Days After TMC’s ‘Outsiders in Bengal’ Jab, Modi Reminds People About Tagore’s Gujarat Connection

Days after the Trinamool Congress took an indirect jibe at the BJP ahead of polls and claimed that will not allow West Bengal to become Gujarat by the ‘outsiders’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reminded people about the mantra of ‘unity in diversity’ and how Rabindranath Tagore was connected with Gujarat. READ MORE

Daniel Pearl Murder: Pakistan Court Orders Release of Al-Qaeda Leader Omar Saeed Sheikh and His Aides

In a surprise move, a Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the release of British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides, who were convicted and sentenced in the abduction and murder case of US journalist Daniel Pearl. A two-judge bench of the Sindh High Court, presided over by Justice KK Agha, directed security agencies not to keep Sheikh and other accused under "any sort of detention" and declared all notifications of the Sindh government related to their detention "null and void". The court observed that the four men's detention was "illegal". READ MORE

We Will First Capture Kashmir & Then Invade India: Shoaib Akhtar Explains 'Ghazwa-e-Hind'

Shoaib Akhtar is considered a 'loose cannon' among his well -wishers and living upto that reputation the former Pakistan pacer is making news for all the wrong reasons, again. An old video of his is doing the rounds on social media where he was heard speaking about 'Ghazwa-e-Hind.' READ MORE

Rachel is Greed, Monica is Pride. How Friends Characters Represent 7 Deadly Sins

The popular sitcom Friends owes a lot to its passionate fan base for making it so iconic. The popularity of the show continues to grow years after the finale. In addition to many interesting discussions, which have contributed to the popularity of the show, a few epic theories explained by loyal fans are unmissable. One of the most interesting fan theories recasts the characters as the seven deadly sins namely lust, gluttony, greed, sloth, wrath, envy, and pride. Fans took a more in-depth approach to develop this particular Friends theory. READ MORE