News18 Evening Digest: Rai Urges Bhupender Yadav to Call Joint Meeting on Delhi Pollution & Other Top Stories

Delhi Pollution: Gopal Rai Urges Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to Call Joint Meeting

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday urged Union minister Bhupender Yadav to call a joint meeting and prepare an action plan to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Rai also cited a study from Indian Institute of Tropical Management (IITM), a central government-run body, that 69 per cent share in Delhi’s air pollution between October 24 and November 8 was of external sources. READ MORE

Air Pollution: Traffic Police Bans Entry of Trucks in Delhi Till November 21

In the wake of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital region (NCR), the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory prohibiting the entry of trucks — except those carrying essential commodities — in the city till November 21. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal said specified measures issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to combat air pollution have to be implemented strictly by the agencies and departments concerned. READ MORE

Uttarakhand Polls: Teerth Purohits to Field Candidates on 15 Assembly Seats

An organisation of Chardham priests on Thursday announced it will field candidates on 15 seats in the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls. The Chardham Teerth-Purohit Hak Hakookdhari Mahapanchayat Samiti made the announcement at a press conference after holding its general body meeting here. READ MORE

Maharashtra Schools to Reopen for Classes 5 to 7 in Urban Areas, Classes 1 to 4 in Rural Areas in 15 Days

The Maharashtra school education department has decided to resume physical classes for students of classes 5 to 7 in urban areas and classes 1 to 4 in rural areas. The state school education and health departments took the decision after a meeting with the pediatric Covid-19 task force on November 16. The proposal of resumption of offline classes has been sent to the state government, however, the final decision is yet to be taken by the state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. READ MORE

Bitcoin Ban in India: What Experts Say on Crypto Future in Country Amid Govt Plans

India has recently taken a more keen note on cryptocurrencies, thanks to its robust growth in the country amid a lack of regulations. However, things are likely to to undergo a drastic change, with the government eager to bring in rules and regulations in the digital currency sector. On Thursday, November 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said cryptocurrencies must not fall into the “wrong hands and spoil our youth", urging all democratic nations to come together and ensure things like these do not happen. READ MORE

Dharmendra Pens Sweet Note to Salman Khan: ‘I’m Old Story, You’re the Most Handsome Actor’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has immense respect for the legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra and he expressed his love recently by going on Ranveer Singh’s show The Big Picture. He said that he has always followed Dharmendra. The Dabangg Khan called Dharmendra his inspiration. After watching the video, now Dharmendra has given his reaction. This post of the legendary actor is going viral on social media. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.