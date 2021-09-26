News18 Evening Digest: Rain Lashes Parts of Odisha as Cyclone Gulab to Make Landfall Today and Other Top Stories

Odisha Sets ‘Zero Casualty’ Target as Cyclone Gulab Approaches, Evacuation Drive Underway

Hours before cyclone Gulab makes landfall in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday set a zero casualty target in the vulnerable districts of the state, where rainfall activity started in the southern and coastal regions under the influence of the weather system. The cyclone, the second to hit the state in four months after Yaas’ wreaked havoc in May, is likely to make landfall between Gopalpur and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh around midnight, the India Meteorological Department said. Read More

First International Flight Between Srinagar and Sharjah to Start Soon: LG Manoj Sinha

After detailed deliberations between Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, a slew of announcements have been made to strengthen the aviation infrastructure in the J&K Union Territory. Read More

FM Sitharaman Thanks IBA For NARCL, Says India Need 3-4 Banks Like SBI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, while addressing the 74th Annual General Meeting of the Indian Bank’s Association (IBA) in Mumbai said that the banks will derive benefits of a vibrant economy going forward, however, India needs not only more but bigger lenders to meet the changing requirements owing to the new challenges that have emerged recently. Read More

Dalit Students Asked to Wash Mid-day Meal Utensils, Keep Them Separate in UP’s Mainpuri

A school principal here was suspended and two cooks terminated over complaints that scheduled caste students were asked to wash their mid-day meal utensils themselves and keep them separate, a senior official said Sunday. Chief Development Officer Vinod Kumar said the action was taken after village pradhan Manju Devi’s husband Saheb Singh filed a complaint Saturday, alleging SC students were being discriminated against at the government primary school in Dodapur in Bewar block. Read More

Decision to Cancel Pakistan Tour Was Out of Our Hands, Says New Zealand Coach Gary Stead

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead on Sunday said the decision to cancel the tour of Pakistan was “out of our hands" and backed his players to treat their upcoming T20 World Cup opener against the Asian nation like any other match despite the angry remarks by PCB chief Ramiz Raja. Recently, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) abandoned its men’s team’s tour of Pakistan just before the start of the first ODI citing a security threat, leaving the host nation disappointed as well as angry. Read More

Ranveer Singh’s ’83 to Release This Christmas, Actor Shares Special Post on Instagram

Ranveer Singh has officially announced the new release date of his highly-anticipated movie ’83. Earlier scheduled for theatrical release on April 10, 2020, ’83 was pushed to December 25 due to Covid-19 pandemic. In November 2020, the film was again delayed to first quarter of 2021. Read More

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here