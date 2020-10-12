News18 Evening Digest: Rajnath Says China, Pak Creating Border Row as if on Mission, American Duo Wins Nobel in Economics and Other Top Stories

Pakistan and China Creating Border Row as If on a Mission, Says Rajnath Singh after Inaugurating 44 Key Bridges

After Pakistan, China is also creating a dispute at the border with India as if it was part of a "mission", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, as Indian and Chinese troops remain locked in a standoff in eastern Ladakh for over five months. The defence minister, speaking at an online event after inaugurating 44 bridges, said India is not only facing the situations along the frontiers resolutely, but it is also bringing in major development including in border areas.

Diwali Bonanza? Centre Announces Travel Voucher, Festival Scheme for Govt Employees to Raise Spending

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced reintroduction of festival advance of Rs 10,000 for central government employees which will be given to them in a pre-paid Rupay Card. The charges of issuance of card will be borne by the government. The money so received by employees cannot be withdrawn in cash. It has to be spent using digital means. This festival advance is available to all employees of central government, including the ones who are non-gazetted.

Mumbai Back on Track as Power Outage Fixed, Trains Restored After Over 2-hr Blackout; Govt Orders Probe

A major grid failure caused a widespread power outage in Mumbai and surrounding areas on Monday, the first such blackout in more than two years that stranded thousands of train passengers and delayed college exams. The two-hour-long blackout prompted Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to order an inquiry. The failure was caused by "technical problems" during maintenance work, the energy minister of Maharashtra said in a video message. Power has now been restored to many areas of the city, officials and witnesses said.

American Duo Wins 2020 Nobel Economics Prize for Work on Improving Commercial Auctions

American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson on Monday won the Nobel Economics Prize for their work on commercial auctions, the Nobel Committee said. The duo was honoured "for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats," the jury said. This year's Economic Science Laureates have not just clarified how auctions work and why bidders behave in a certain way, but used their theoretical discoveries to invent entirely new auction formats for the sale of goods and services, added the jury.

102-Year-old US Woman Votes in Hazmat Suit for Presidential Elections Fearing 'Fascist Takeover'

Voting is not only a right but also a responsibility for those living in a democracy. Like many Americans, a 102-year-old woman named Beatrice Lumpkin fulfilled her duty of voting for the US presidential election 2020 by mailing her ballot. She called it the most important election of her life and came wearing a hazmat suit to mail her ballot. The activist is worried that voter suppression this election might result in a 'fascist takeover.'

'You've Been Very Special': Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Hamilton on Equalling Schumacher's F1 Record

Sachin Tendulkar was all praise for Lewis Hamilton as the Brit equalled Michael Schumacher's Formula One record on Sunday with victory at the Eifel Grand Prix. Hamilton started behind his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas but took the lead when the Finn ran wide on lap 13. Bottas retired with a car problem five laps later. Hamilton comfortably held off Max Verstappen in the Red Bull after a safety car bunched up the pack late in the race. Hamilton took the win by nearly five seconds from Verstappen, with third for Daniel Ricciardo in Renault's first podium finish since 2011.