News18 Evening Digest: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies of Cardiac Arrest; 1,082 Cops Given Medals for Gallantry & Other Top Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Demise LIVE: ‘Sudden’ Cardiac Arrest Led to His Death, Say Doctors

Veteran stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on Sunday morning in Mumbai. He was 62 and was suffering from kidney ailments. According to sources, he was undergoing dialysis on a regular basis as both his kidneys had failed. He was brought to the Candy Breach Hospital at 6:45 AM and was declared dead. Read More

I-Day: 1,082 Cops Given Medals for Gallantry, J&K Highest Among States & UTs With 108 Awards

On the occasion of Independence Day, police personnel from Jammu and Kashmir are being awarded 108 police medals for gallantry (PMG), the most among states and union territories of the total 347 gallantry awards. Various categories of service medals, including for gallant action, have been awarded to 1,082 police personnel from CAPFs and state forces, an official statement said Sunday. Read More

Taiwan ‘Sincerely Thanks’ 50 Nations, Including India, for Voicing Concern on China’s Military Activities

Taiwan on Sunday conveyed ‘sincere gratitude’ to all countries that have voiced their grave concern regarding China’s recent belligerent military posturing across the Taiwan Strait.Beijing last week staged unprecedented war games around the self-ruled democracy it claims as its own in a hailstorm of rage after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan’s capital. Read More

Pant vs Urvashi Rautela: IND Wicketkeeper-Batter Posts Cryptic Insta Story Amid Ongoing Controversy

An international cricketer’s life has never been easy. An individual needs to work hard to taste success and when it’s achieved, it’s very critical to deal with it. Something similar is happening with young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant who is currently in news for his indirect spat on social media with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela. Read More

Aamir Khan’s Niece Slams ‘Hate Campaign’ Against Laal Singh Chaddha; Daughter Ira Khan Posts Video

Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie Khan has come out in support of the actor over boycott calls against his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha. Zayn shared a video appeal on Instagram, requesting everyone to watch the movie and “not let a hate campaign destroy” it. Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan also showed her solidarity with him by reposting Zayn’s video on her official Instagram account. Read More

