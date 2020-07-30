News18 Evening Digest: Ram Janmabhoomi Priest Tests Covid+ Before Big Event and Other Top Stories

Ahead of Grand Event, Ram Janmabhoomi Priest, 16 Security Personnel Test Positive for Covid-19

As Ayodhya gears up for the grand foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the shadow of coronavirus lingers over the event after a priest and 16 security personnel tested positive for Covid-19. Pradeep Das, who has tested positive for coronavirus, is the ‘shishya’ of Acharya Satendra Das and is one of the four priests who performs puja regularly at the site. READ MORE

Andhra Pradesh Records Highest Covid-19 Growth Rate in India in Last 2 Weeks as Tally Rises Above 1.2L

Andhra Pradesh recorded 10,093 Covid-19 cases on the 29th of July – the highest for any state in India, even higher than Maharashtra who reported 9,211 cases on the day. It was also the highest single-day surge for the state. It has averaged 7,376 cases daily between the 22nd and the 28th of July and witnessed an alarming spike in the last couple of weeks. READ MORE

Diesel Price in Delhi to be Reduced by Rs 8 as Arvind Kejriwal Announces Reduction in VAT

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Thursday announced a reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel from the existing 30 per cent to 16.75 per cent, saying the move will help propel Delhi's economy. The diesel price will be reduced by Rs 8.36 in Delhi due to the VAT cut, Kejriwal said in a virtual press briefing. READ MORE

Hardik Pandya Welcomes Baby Boy with Natasa Stankovic

Cricketer Hardik Pandya shared the happy news of becoming a father on social media on Thursday. Hardik posted an adorable picture on his Instagram, in which he holds his newborn's little hand. Hardik and Natasa have been updating fans about their pregnancy on social media from time to time. Their maternity pics were going viral and was receiving love from fans all over. READ MORE

Wish to Visit Mars? Twitter is Suiting-up Netizens for the Red Planet So You Can Bid Goodbye to Earth

NASA's Perseverance rover is all set to leave Earth and embark on over a 35 million miles journey to Mars to dig up signs of ancient microbial life. Although the mission is not a manned one, microblogging website Twitter is offering you a quick photoshop and escape from the Blue Planet. "Keeping it plain and simple, Twitter on Thursday wrote: "Who wants to be transported off this planet?" READ MORE

Let Police Do Its Job: SC Junks PIL Seeking Transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's Case to CBI

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to transfer the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case to the CBI. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that the police should be allowed to do its job and there is no reason why the investigations should be given to the CBI at this stage. READ MORE