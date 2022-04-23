News18 Evening Digest: Rana Couple Goes Back on Hanuman Chalisa 'Dare', Says Want to 'Support' Law and Order in Maharashtra and Other Stories

Rana Couple Goes Back on Hanuman Chalisa ‘Dare’, Says Want to ‘Support’ Law and Order in Maharashtra

After angry Shiv Sena activists staged a protest outside their home, MP Navneet Rana and her husband, independent MLA Ravi Rana, have gone back on their Hanuman Chalisa “dare” stating that they wanted to “support” the law and order situation in Maharashtra. The two leaders, however, have not specified if they will pursue the matter later. Navneet Rana later told news agency ANI that their aim had been fulfilled as “bhakts” chanted the Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’. READ MORE

Covid-19 ‘R-Value’ for Delhi Crosses 2 This Week; What Does it Mean for India, Its Implication | Explained

In a first, the R-value for the Covid-19 virus in Delhi which is an indicator of how quickly the infection is spreading, crossed over 2 thereby raising an alarm across the medical fraternity and researchers in India. READ MORE

Alwar Demolition Row: All Three Temples Razed in Anti-encroachment Drive to be Rebuilt, Says Admin

The Alwar district administration in Rajasthan said on Saturday that all three temples demolished in an anti-encroachment drive earlier this week will be rebuilt. There were demands by the opposition BJP that the temples must be reconstructed. READ MORE

Will Smith Lands In India, Makes His First Public Appearance Since Chris Rock Slapgate At Oscars

Will Smith made his first appearance after the controversial slapgate at the Oscar 2022. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in India on Saturday morning. The actor was seen wearing a big smile as he interacted with people outside the airport. Will was seen wearing a white tee and sported a garland. It seems like the actor was leaving Mumbai on Saturday. The purpose of the trip remains unclear. READ MORE

Finance Ministry Warns IAS, IPS Officers of Stringent Action for Giving Wrong Info to Centre on Borrowing

The Ministry of Finance has pulled up states for providing false financial information to the central government — either deliberately or out of negligence — for borrowing purposes and warned IAS, IPS officers and civil servants on deputation to a state involved in the process of stringent action, News18 has learnt. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt Poses With Her ‘Cat of Honour’ In Unseen Wedding Picture, Mother-In-Law Neetu Kapoor Reacts

Alia Bhatt is not yet over with her wedding fever. The bride of the year continues to give us a glimpse of her wedding festivities through her social media posts. While we have already been introduced to a lot of her bridesmaids in the wedding pictures, Alia has revealed her real maid of honour and the internet is going completely aww over her. READ MORE

