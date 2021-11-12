News18 Evening Digest: Ranbir Kapoor Not First Choice for Rockstar, Says Imtiaz Ali; Centre to Grant Permanent Commission to Women After SC Rap and Other Stories

Ranbir Kapoor Not First Choice for Rockstar, Was Thinking of Other Actors, Says Imtiaz Ali

Ranbir Kapoor starrer hit cult film Rockstar has completed a decade since release. On the occasion, director Imtiaz Ali revealed how his passion project was conceived way before Ranbir became an actor and that he was not the first choice for the lead role of singer-musician Jordan in the film since the idea was conceived way before he kick-started journey in Bollywood. READ MORE

‘Will Hold Army Guilty of Contempt’: Centre to Grant Permanent Commission to Women After SC Rap

The Indian Army on Friday said it will grant Permanent Commission (PC) to all women officers, including those who have not approached the court, who meet the criteria stipulated in the March judgment in Lt. Col. Nitisha’s case. READ MORE

T20 World Cup 2021: Ben Stokes Trolled Mercilessly for Predicting England vs Pakistan Final

England cricketer Ben Stokes was trolled on social media after his final prediction went woefully wrong. The 30-year-old had predicted that England will take on Pakistan in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup on October 29 moments after Pakistan beat Afghanistan which saw Asif Ali smashing Afghanistan’s Karim Janat for four successive sixes. “England vs Pakistan?” However with Pakistan and England both getting knocked out of the tournament, the trolls had a field day and made fun of the England all rounder. READ MORE

Congress Ideology is ‘Beautiful Jewel’, but Overshadowed by BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his party’s ideology is like a “beautiful jewel" with an unending power inside it, but it has been overshadowed by the BJP, and maintained Hindu and Hindutva are different concepts. If crystalized, the Congress ideology which is alive and vibrant will envelope that of the BJP-RSS, he said and emphasised on strengthening his party’s ideas within the organisation and spreading them across the country. READ MORE

Delhi Riots: ‘Calculated Attack’, Court Frames Murder Charges Against Four Accused

Calling it a calculated attack, a Delhi court has framed charges of murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy against four accused for allegedly killing a man during the riots here last year. READ MORE

Karnataka Community Bans Cake and Champagne at Weddings, No Beard for Groom

India is a land of vivid customs where each community or ethnic group follows its own traditions with pride and respect. With global influences, several customs are now modified or completely altered. This is the case with weddings as well. But, the Kodavas (residents of Kodagu, Karnataka: an ethnic group) have decided to slash the imported rituals from their traditional wedding ceremonies. READ MORE

