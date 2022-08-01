Sanjay Raut Arrest LIVE: Court Remands Sena MP to ED Custody Till Aug 4; Judge Says Everything Already Documented for Prosecution to Probe

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai ‘chawl’, remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till August 4. He will be quizzed between 10 am and 10 pm over the money laundering case, officials said. READ MORE

MP: 8 Patients Burnt Alive, 2 Injured As Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Hospital in Jabalpur

At least eight people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city on Monday. Two people injured in the incident have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the fire has been doused. READ MORE

Stung by Partha Chatterjee, Mamata to Rejig Cabinet, TMC; Corruption-free Govt & Decentralisation Top Priority

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will reshuffle her cabinet on Wednesday (August 3) — a decision close on the heels of former minister Partha Chatterjee’s arrest in the SSC scam. READ MORE

CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 4: Boxer Amit Phangal Through to Pre-Quarters; Judoka Suchika Tariyal in Bronze Medal Match

Indian weightlifting continued to bring the country the top honours at the J, Birmingham, taking India’s medal tally to 6 – with 3 .gold, 2 silver and one bronze and day four. READ MORE

Aamir Khan ‘Sad’ Over ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ Trend: ‘Please Don’t Boycott My Film, Watch It’

In less than two weeks, Laal Singh Chaddha hits the cinemas. The film stars Aamir Khan in the lead and Kareena Kapoor stars along with him. While fans of the actor are looking forward to seeing him on the big screen after four long years, the film did face backlash on Twitter following the trailer’s release. The hashtag ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ was also trending on Twitter. READ MORE

