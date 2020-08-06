News18 Evening Digest: RBI Dashes Rate Cut Hopes Amid Rising Inflation and Other Top Stories

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged Amid Rising Inflation as Real GDP Growth to Remain Negative in FY21

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee has left the key lending rates - repo rate and reverse repo rate - unchanged, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday as the central bank predicted real GDP growth to remain negative for financial year 2020-21. However, he said that any positive news on the COVID-19 containment efforts would change this scenario. READ MORE

TV Actor Samir Sharma Dies by Suicide at Home in Mumbai: Report

Television actor and model Samir Sharma has allegedly died by suicide at his home in Mumbai aged 44. Sharma was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling on Wednesday night at his home in Malad west. Samir had acted in TV serials like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He was popular for playing the role of Kuhu's father in Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke. READ MORE

Partial Relief for Gehlot Govt as HC Dismisses Pleas Against Merger of BSP MLAs with Congress

In partial relief to the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, the division bench of the high court on Thursday disposed of appeals filed by a BJP MLA and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) against the order of a judge, who had refused to stay the functioning of six BSP MLAs as Congress legislators. READ MORE

It's Official, BCCI and Vivo Suspend IPL Title Sponsor Association for This Season

The BCCI on Thursday officially announced that the Indian board and Vivo have ended their IPL title sponsorship association for the 2020 season. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd have decided to suspend their partnership for Indian Premier League in 2020," the board said in a short statement. READ MORE

Countdown to Beirut Blast Began 6 Years Ago With a Leaky, Troubled Ship

The countdown to catastrophe in Beirut started six years ago when a troubled, Russian-leased cargo ship made an unscheduled stop at the city’s port. The ship was trailed by debts, crewed by disgruntled sailors and dogged by a small hole in its hull that meant water had to be constantly pumped out. And it carried a volatile cargo: more than 2,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a combustible material used to make fertilizers — and bombs — that was destined for Mozambique. READ MORE

Viral Video of Tractor Being Used to Milk a Cow Leaves Anand Mahindra Speechless

Another smart innovation has caught the eye of industrialist Anand Manindra. This time, Mahindra shared a video of a man in a rural area using a tractor to milk a cow. In his tweet, the businessman also quizzed non-engineers, asking them to explain how the set-up was rigged. READ MORE