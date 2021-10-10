News18 Evening Digest: Reliance Buys REC Group for $771 Million and Other Top Stories

Govt Allows Export of Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Sputnik Light Manufactured in India by Hetero Biopharma

The government has permitted the export of Russia’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik Light domestically produced here as the jab has not yet been approved for emergency use in India, sources said on Sunday. Indian drug firm Hetero Biopharma Limited has been allowed to export 40 lakh doses of Sputnik Light to Russia, sources in the know of the developments said. Read More

Reliance Acquires Norway-Headquartered REC Group For $771 Million In Mega Solar Energy Push

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Sunday acquired Norwegian-headquartered solar module maker REC Solar Holdings (REC Group) for an enterprise value of $771 million (around Rs 5,800 crore) from China National Bluestar. REC Group is a leading international solar energy company for pioneering innovations. It is known for its high-efficiency, long-life solar cells and panels for clean and affordable solar power. Read More

Union Minister Praises UP Govt for Implementing National Education Policy 2020

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday lauded the UP government for implementing the National Education Policy and said skill development is also getting priority in the state. There has been a qualitative improvement in the field of education in UP these days, the minister told reporters after a review meeting with officials. Read More

Malaysia Lifts Travel Restrictions for Fully Vaccinated People

Malaysia on Sunday lifted interstate and international travel restrictions for residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as the country achieved its target of inoculating 90 per cent of its adult population. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has agreed to allow fully vaccinated Malaysians to travel overseas without applying for permission. The new rules take effect on Monday. Read More

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Make their Relationship Insta Official on Actress’ Birthday

Actress Rakul Preet Singh turned 31 on Sunday, October 10. While a lot of her colleagues took to social media to wish her, one post has stood out to most of her fans. Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram to pen a love-filled note for Rakul, confirming that they are dating. Fans flooded the comments section expressing their shock and even congratulating them for their relationship. Read More

Men’s T20 World Cup Winner to Receive Cash Prize of 1.6 Million Dollars

The winner of the men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will take home a prize money of 1.6 million dollars while the runners-up will get half of the winning amount, said the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday. The ICC also said that the two losing semifinalists will receive 400,000 dollars each from the matches taking place on November 10 and 11. Read More

