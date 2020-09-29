News18 Evening Digest: Results of 2nd National Sero-Survey, Centre Plans LIC Stake Sale and Other Top Stories

6.6% Indians Above 10 years Were Exposed to Coronavirus by August, Second National Sero-Survey Shows

One in 15 Indians aged 10 or above or an estimated 6.6 per cent of the country’s population above 10 years had already been infected by SARS-CoV-2 and developed antibodies, the second national survey to estimate prevalence of the coronavirus infection showed. The prevalence in adults was 7.1 per cent, the survey results showed. The survey’s results also showed that the prevalence was much higher in urban slums at 15.6 per cent, 8.2 per cent in non-slums and in rural areas it was 4.4 per cent. READ MORE

Centre Plans to Seek Cabinet Nod for 25% Stake Sale in LIC: Report

The central government is planning to seek Cabinet approval to sell 25 per cent stake in the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). According to a report by Bloomberg, the government plans to amend the act of Parliament under which the state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India was set up to prepare for the sale. The timing of the insurer’s initial public offering (IPO) will be dependent on market conditions, and the sale is likely to be done in tranches, officials said. READ MORE

Bypolls to 1 Lok Sabha and 56 Assembly Seats on November 3 and 7, Says EC

Bypolls to 54 assembly seats across 11 states would be held on November 3, while bypolls for one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and two assembly seats in Manipur would be held on November 7, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday. The votes for all the bypolls will be counted on November 10, alongside the counting of votes for the general assembly elections in Bihar. Before announcing the schedule, the poll panel issued a separate statement on Tuesday to say that it has decided not to hold "at this stage" assembly bypolls in seven seats across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal. READ MORE

Manish Sisodia Discharged from Hospital After His Health Improves, Tests Negative for Covid-19

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was suffering from COVID-19 and dengue, was on Tuesday discharged from the Max Hospital as his condition improved and he tested negative for the coronavirus infection. He has been advised a week's rest. "He was tested negative today and his condition is better. He has been discharged from the hospital," said an official from the Deputy Chief Minister's Office. READ MORE

Attention Android Users, the Google Play Store is Full of Viruses: Beware of What You Download

ndroid users, be very careful before downloading an app that you do not know much about. Recent reports surfacing from numerous cyber security organisations state that the Google Play Store is facing an increasing influx of advanced malware now, more than ever before. The case in point is a recent report by cyber security organisation Zscaler, whose ThreatLabZ security research team has uncovered proof that in September alone, the Play Store saw apps being uploaded with at least 17 different versions of the commonly observed Joker malware. READ MORE

Trump Wanted to Name Daughter Ivanka as Vice President in 2016, Claims Book by Ex-campaign Aide

US President Donald Trump floated his daughter Ivanka Trump as a vice presidential running mate during the 2016 election, according to a report by The Washington Post on Monday. Citing an upcoming book by former Trump deputy campaign chair Rick Gates, "Wicked Game," that will be published October 13, The Post reported that during discussions about selecting a running mate, then-Republican presidential candidate Trump said to a group of top campaign aides, "I think it should be Ivanka. What about Ivanka as my VP?" READ MORE