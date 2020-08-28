News18 Evening Digest: Review Petition Filed in SC on NEET, JEE Dates and Other Top Stories

Six States File Review Petition Against SC Order to Hold NEET, JEE Exams Next Month

Six states have filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against its decision to go ahead with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) despite the Covid-19 pandemic. West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Punjab - all non-BJP states - have sought delay of the entrance exams, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its recent order rejecting the postponement. LIVE UPDATES

India May Get 'Approved' Coronavirus Vaccine by First Quarter of 2021, Says Bernstein Research

As Covid-19 vaccine trials move ahead at a break-neck speed, an approved vaccine is likely to hit the Indian market by the first quarter of 2021, Bernstein said in a report. Globally, there are four candidates that are close to approval by the end of 2020 or early 2021. While the vaccine could be available at USD 3-6 (Rs 225 to Rs 550) per dose, herd immunity might be two years away due to implementation challenges, it said, adding the experience in large scale adult vaccination programmes is thin. READ MORE

Attending MPs & Staff Will Be Tested 72 Hours Before Start of Monsoon Session, Says Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday held a detailed review for the preparations of the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament. The review was attended by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal, ICMR's Dr Balram Bhargava, representatives of the Delhi government and DRDO officials. Birla said all MPs will have to test for the coronavirus infection 72 hours before the session, along with their staff and family members. Random tests will also be conducted in Parliament. READ MORE

Indians are Googling Claustrophobia After Rhea Talks about Sushant Singh Rajput's Condition

As the Supreme Court-mandated CBI inquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput entered the second week, fans of the star across the country seem to be following the developments with hawk-eyed attention. And Google search trends across the country are proof. In the past 24 hours, Google searches for the word 'claustrophobia' seemed to spike after Rajput's reported former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty said in an interview that the late actor felt claustrophobic in flights and that he had been taking medication to deal with it. READ MORE

'Murga Chaiye Mereko': Internet Channels its Inner Gaitonde as Netflix Asks 'What do You Desire?'

Whether caption contest or taking the joke on one's self, Netflix's meme game is only getting stronger with each passing day. In one of its latest social media posts, the OTT platform has its audience once more giggling with Lucifer asking 'What do you desire'? From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Kal Ho Na Ho, Netflix has managed a range of responses. READ ON