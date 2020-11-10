News18 Evening Digest: RJD Claws Back to the Lead in Bihar Thriller, Modi's Warning to China & Pak and Other Top Stories

NDA Hovers Around Magic Number With Shrunken JD-U, Congress Blames AIMIM for Poor Mahagathbandhan Show

The National Democratic Alliance is leading the Bihar Assembly Election race with the BJP overtaking Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD as the single-largest party. The majority mark in the 243-seat Bihar assembly is 122. With Covid-19 measure slowing down the process, only 25% votes have been counted so far. However, various exit polls had predicted a victory for the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led alliance. If Tejashwi Yadav wins the Assembly elections, then he will be the second only leader to join the elite league of being the third chief minister from a political family. READ MORE

Team Chouhan-Scindia Marches to Success as BJP Wins 11 Seats

Bharatiya Janata Party has won 11 seats and is leading in Madhya Pradesh bypolls, while Congress's lead has taken a backseat as it is now ahead only in six constituencies. Mayawati's BSP seems to be winning one seat- Morena. Amid pandemic, the counting of votes is still underway and may continue late in the evening.Dismayed the trends, Kamal Nath seems to have accepted defeat as he said that he respects people's mandate. READ MORE

Stung by Anti-incumbency, Why Nitish Kumar Still Reigns as 'Sushasan Babu'

Bihar’s economy has been lagging behind the national average on various growth indices. "Bihar suffered not because of bad governance but because of a lack of governance,” Nitish famously said at the time. Despite Bihar’s fast and high growth under Nitish reign, it did not help much in countering poverty and arresting a job crisis. All of Nitish’s efforts to bring in investment in the state came to a naught soon, so much so that no serious effort was made to industrialise Bihar. READ MORE

We Should Respect Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity: PM's Message to China and Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a stern message to China and Pakistan said all member nations of the SCO should respect each others' sovereignty and territorial integrity. The remarks by Modi at a virtual summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) came in the backdrop of the Sino-India border row in eastern Ladakh, as also Islamabad's attempt to internationalise Kashmir issue and indulge in cross-border terrorism against India. READ MORE

BJP Emerges Winner in Deoria & Tundla, SP Retains Malhani Seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party is going strong in Uttar Pradesh, where counting is underway in 7 Assembly seats. With victory in two seats so far BJP is leading while the Samajwadi Party has managed to retain one. In Tundla, BJP's Prempal Dhangar defeated Maharaj Singh Dhangar. In Bulandshahr, Bangarmau and Ghatampur BJP is leading. In Malhani, SP retained power, however, the official declaration of winners is awaited. READ MORE

Uttar Pradesh Govt Bans Use and Sale of Firecrackers Across 13 Cities Ahead of Diwali as Pollution Soars

As air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ category in Delhi-NCR region, the Uttar Pradesh government has banned the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in 13 cities across the state starting from the midnight of November 9-10 to the midnight of November 30 and December 1. These cities include- Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Baghpat and Bulandshahr. READ MORE

Finance Minister Asks Banks to Ensure All Accounts Are Linked with Aadhaar by March 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked banks to ensure that all accounts are linked with Aadhaar numbers of respective customers by March 31, 2021. The financial inclusion story is not over and banks still have inclusion to carry forward, she said. Sitharaman added, that the country is thirsting for large banks. READ MORE

BSY’s Son Vijayendra Powers BJP to Maiden Win in Tough Sira Assembly Bypoll

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son- Vijayendra, who is one of the vice-presidents of the state BJP, has now announced his arrival by securing the toughest seat for his party. The bypoll victory was in many ways is his personal triumph as he was his father's backroom boy who strategised the entire election campaign, where the BJP had no hope a month ago.After winning KR Pete Assembly seat in Mandya for the party last year, Vijayendra had emerged as a lead election strategist for the party in the state. READ MORE

Here Is Why Air Purifiers Are Absolutely Essential For Your Home To Battle Air Pollution

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 999 in many parts of Delhi, simply because the meters cannot go any higher, scientists say that long term exposure to air pollution increases the risk of dying in case a person catches the coronavirus . That is just an indication of the polluted times we live in, and air purifiers for homes are no longer considered a luxury. READ MORE

Ranveer Singh Trolled for Greeting Crowd of Fans Atop His Car Amid Coronavirus , Watch Video

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was trolled on social media after a video of him entertaining a crowd of fans violating coronavirus protocol went viral. In the clip, Ranveer is seen greeting his fans as he climbs on top of his car. The crowd gathered below is seen disregarding Covid-19 guidelines, while they are cheering for him. READ MORE.