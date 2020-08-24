News18 Evening Digest: Row Over BJP Angle at Congress Meet, Prashant Bhushan Refuses to Say Sorry and Other Top Stories

Rahul Gandhi Denies 'Collusion' Charge as Sibal Walks Back on Furious Tweet, Azad Clarifies Resign Remark

A purported Rahul Gandhi statement that was later said to be false caused fireworks at the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday. Gandhi, it was reported, had labelled the senior Congress leaders who called for sweeping changes in party's leadership as "dissenters" and they were colluding with BJP. This elicited sharp reactions from Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad, until Gandhi clarified that the remarks were misattributed to him.

Would be Contempt of My Conscience: Prashant Bhushan Refuses to Say Sorry in SC

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan refused to offer an apology to the Supreme Court on Monday for his two tweets against the judiciary saying what he expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to hold. An insincere apology would amount to the contempt of my conscience and of an institution, Bhushan said in his supplementary statement filed in the suo motu contempt case against him by the top court.

Muslim Man Who Got His 'Adopted' Hindu Sisters Married is the Hero We Need

At a time when the country is often divided in the name of faith and religion, a kind gesture by a Muslim man towards his 'adopted' Hindu sisters stands out to be an example of brotherhood and unity. Bababhai Pathan from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra has become the talk of the town after he adopted two 'orphaned' Hindu women as his sisters and got them married following Hindu customs and rituals.

Kim Yo Jong May be North Korea's First Female Leader, But What are People Googling? Nude Pics

Kim Jong Un has reportedly given his sister Kim Yo Jong partial authority to oversee "general state affairs" in order to ease the North Korean leader's workload. If the reports are to be believed, Kim Yo Jong will become the first female leader in the extremely male-dominated political scenario in North Korea. Yet, for many around the world, it has been a little difficult to look past her gender. That is also perhaps why we weren't shocked to see that around the world, people were searching for her nude photos.

BP Drugs May Improve Covid-19 Survival Rates, Reduce Severity of Infection: Study

Medication for high blood pressure may improve COVID-19 survival rates, and reduce the severity of novel coronavirus infection, particularly in patients with hypertension, according to a study. Researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA) in the UK studied 28,000 patients taking antihypertensives — a class of drugs that are used to treat hypertension or high blood pressure.