News18 Evening Digest: RT-PCR Test Must for Entering K'taka from Kerala, Maha ​& Other Top Stories

Travellers from Kerala, Maha Must Carry Negative RT-PCR Certificate Even if Vaccinated: K’taka Govt

In view of rising Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, Karnataka government has made negative RT-PCR test, not older than 72 hours, mandatory for all incoming travelers. Even those who have been fully vaccinated need to carry the negative certificate on arrival in Karnataka by road, rail or air. READ MORE

Traffic Near IIT Delhi Diverted as Road Cave-in Leads to Sinkhole; 2nd Incident of Month

For the second time this month, the roads in the national capital have led to disappointment. A portion of the road under the IIT Delhi flyover in Hauz Khas area caved in, developing a huge pothole. According to reports, the road caved in due to the heavy rains in the national capital over the past few days. READ MORE

Kerala ‘Rape’ Victim Moves SC Seeking Permission to Marry Tormentor

A victim of rape has approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to marry her ‘tormentor’, a 53-year-old Kerala Catholic priest Robin Vadakkumchery who has been sentenced to 20 years in jail and was dismissed from priesthood by the Vatican. READ MORE

Relative of Jaish Chief Masood Azhar & Pulwama Terror Attack’s Key Conspirator Killed in Encounter in J&K

Abu Saifullah aka ‘Lamboo’, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist and a resident of Pakistan’s Punjab province, was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Saifullah was one of the key conspirators on 2019 Pulwama terror attack, that killed 40 CRPF jawans. It is said that he had made the IED used in the attack. READ MORE

Water levels Rising in Ganga and Yamuna Rivers, People Shift to Safer Places in UP

The incessant heavy rain in Uttarakhand has caused sudden havoc in Uttar Pradesh leading to rise in water levels of Ganga and Yamuna rivers. The sudden rise in water levels of rivers has forced people living in nearby areas to move to safer places. The water level started rising in many districts including Prayagraj, Barabanki, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Lakhimpur and Azamgarh. READ MORE

Northern Railway Earns Rs 85.45 Crore by Selling Scrap

The Northern Railway has earned Rs 85.45 crore after selling scrap till July 28 this year, said an official on Saturday. This is an increase of Rs 42.26 crore compared to the revenue generated from selling scrap last year when it earned Rs 42.19 crore. The Ministry of Railways has set different targets for all the zones to generate revenue from the selling of scrap material this year. A target of Rs 370 has been set for Northern Railways. Every zone of the Indian Railways is working in full swing to make better use of resources by collecting scrap material and selling it through e-auctions. READ MORE

No Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav in Zaheer Khan’s India T20 World Cup Squad

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan has not included Shikhar Dhawan in his T20 World Cup squad; Instead, he chose KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as the two openers. Virat Kohli bats at three, and Suryakumar Yadav comes in at number four. READ MORE

