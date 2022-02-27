News18 Evening Digest: Russian Forces Enter Ukraine's Kharkiv; PM Modi Addresses 'Booth Vijay Sammelan' in Varanasi and Other Stories

Russia-Ukraine War News LIVE Updates: Russian Forces Enter Ukraine’s Kharkiv; Ukraine Moves International Court of Justice Over Invasion

Two massive explosions seen in Kyiv came from the vicinity of Vasylkiv, as an oil terminal was targeted by Russian strikes and the local population sought to be evacuated, reports said. CNN reported that the two massive explosions that lit up the night sky appear to have occurred near Vasylkiv, about 30 kilometres (18 miles) south of Kyiv. READ MORE

UP Elections 2022 Voting LIVE Updates: PM Modi Addresses ‘Booth Vijay Sammelan’ in Varanasi

Addressing a rally at Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again attacked dynastic parties for neglecting the welfare of the people of Uttar Pradesh. He said this time, the assembly elections were a contest between rashtrawadis and parivarwadis. READ MORE

‘Won’t Abandon’: Young Indian Picks Life in Bunker With Wife, 3 Kids of Ukrainian Landlord as He Joins War

Amid a sea of stranded Indians in war-torn Ukraine, a young medical student has decided to stay back despite destruction for the cause of humanity and empathy. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt Finds a Fan in Samantha Ruth Prabhu as She Calls Gangubai Kathiawadi ‘Masterpiece’

It has been two days since the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi and the film has already received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Alia Bhatt’s industry colleagues and fans, too, are in awe of her performance and have been showering appreciation and love for her. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had earlier fangirled over the trailer of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, took to her Instagram Story section to call the film a masterpiece. READ MORE

‘Anything He Touches Turns to Gold’: Kaif Lauds Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy, Says ‘Every move, a Masterstroke’

Rohit Sharma’s journey as Team India’s full skipper has begun superbly. Since his appointment, the men in blue are yet to lose a white-ball series on home soil. The magnificent streak of victories kicked off with defeating New Zealand last year. The team then went on to outclass two-time world champions West Indies while Sri Lanka is the latest side to get defeated. READ MORE

War in Ukraine: Haryana Girl Refuses to Leave Kyiv to Take Care of Landlord’s Family

A medical student from Haryana has refused to leave Ukraine because she does not want to leave her house owner’s family alone amid an invasion by Russia. A report in PTC News says that 17-year-old Neha turned down an offer to get evacuated because she wants to support the family that provided her accommodation. READ MORE

