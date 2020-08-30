News18 Evening Digest: Salman Khurshid Mocks Demand for Full-time Cong Chief and Other Top Stories

Are Heavens Falling, Asks Khurshid on Urgency to Elect Cong Chief, Says Rahul, Sonia Present as Leaders

Asserting that there was no urgency to have an elected Congress president, senior leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said he "can't see the heavens falling" for the need of a party chief as Sonia Gandhi was still at the helm and should be the one to decide on the leadership issue. Khurshid, a former Union minister and among the leaders considered close to the Gandhi family, told PTI in an interview that he would not have signed the letter even if he was approached by the group that wrote to Gandhi seeking urgent organisational overhaul, including an active and full-time leadership. READ MORE

No Tokens, Thermal Screening at Entry: What Travelling in Delhi Metro Will Look Like Amid Covid-19

After Delhi Metro received approval from authorities to resume in a calibrated manner, Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Transport Minister said that social distancing would be maintained and thermal screening would be done at the entry points, to ensure safety of passengers amid Covid-19. READ MORE

Want Prasad from Vaishno Devi But Can't Go? You Can Now Get it Delivered Through Post

Devotees across the country can now get 'prasad' from the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district delivered on demand at their doorstep. The shrine atop Trikuta hills reopened on August 16 after remaining closed for nearly five months due to the coronavirus pandemic. READ MORE

IPL 2020: Was Scared to Hit the Nets for First Time But it Went Better than I Thought, Says Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli admitted he was "pretty scared" to hit the nets for the first time in five months but said his first training session ahead of the IPL went "better than expected". The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain resumed training after a five-month coronavirus-forced hiatus. The net session was also attended by South African pace legend Dale Steyn and RCB team director Mike Hesson. READ MORE

Desi Teacher Mimicking Volcanic Eruption With Sound Effects is a Class You Wouldn't Want to Bunk

Online classes have become a norm in pandemic and teachers have gotten their creative juices flowing to teach their students via a computer screen. Recently a video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda surfaced on the internet, in which a teacher can be seen teaching a volcanic eruption in a unique way during his online class. READ MORE

Mutated Coronavirus Strain Found In Indonesia As Cases Jump

A more infectious mutation of the new coronavirus has been found in Indonesia, the Jakarta-based Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology said on Sunday, as the Southeast Asian country’s caseload surges. Indonesia reported 2,858 new infections on Sunday as per data by the health ministry, taking its total number of cases to 172,053, with 7,343 COVID-19 fatalities. READ MORE