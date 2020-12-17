News18 Evening Digest: SC Acknowledges Farmers' Right to Non-Violent Protest; Suvendu Adhikari Resigns from TMC and Other Top Stories

SC Acknowledges Farmers' Right to Non-Violent Protest, Mulls Panel to Break Impasse

The Supreme Court on Thursday acknowledged the right of farmers to non-violent protests, and said it was thinking of setting up an "impartial and independent" panel of agriculture experts and farmer unions to resolve the impasse over three contentious farm laws. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it would set up the committee which may include experts like P Sainath and representatives of the government and farmers' bodies to look for the resolution of the deadlock over the statutes. Read More

Day After Quitting as MLA, Suvendu Adhikari Resigns from TMC Amid Reports of Joining BJP

Aday after quitting as MLA, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the Trinamool Congress. Adhikari had quit the state cabinet last month. According to party sources, he wrote to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee apprising her of his decision to resign from the party's primary membership. Adhikari formally resigned as an MLA of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. “I hereby tender my resignation as a member of West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Steps may be taken for its immediate acceptance," the MLA of Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district said in a letter to the Speaker. Read More

French President Macron Tests Positive for Covid-19 , in Self-Isolation for 7 Days

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, the presidency said, adding that he would now self-isolate for the next week. "The president tested positive for Covid-19 today," it said in a statement, adding that he had been tested after the "onset of the first symptoms". Macron will now, in accordance with national regulations, "self isolate for seven days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely," it said. Read More

‘Mentally Tortured’ Mohammad Amir Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Pakistan’s fast bowler Mohammad Amir has recently revealed his decision of quitting international cricket. The ace pacer has said that the reason behind an indefinite break is differences between him and the current management. Amir further added that he has certain reservations with the senior national team management and stated that he has undergone mental torture. After being left out of the Pakistan team for the New Zealand T20Is, Amir claims he got a wake-up call. In June 2019, he announced retirement from Test format over workload issues. Read More

Google Maps Now Supports 9 Indian Languages, Company Announces During Google for India L10n Event

Google today held its special L10n event that highlighted the company's efforts for including more Indian languages in its ecosystem. During the event, Google announced its Multilingual Representation for India languages (MuRIL) model, which will help develop machine language models faster for local languages, therefore expanding Search, Assistant, and other Google tools' functionality to more regional languages. MuRIL is a new ML/AI model that uses knowledge, data, and learnings from one language to apply in another language. Google said that MuRIL already supports 16 Indian languages. Further, the company also announced that users can now toggle search results on mobile devices between English and any of the four newly added Indian languages: Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Marathi. Read More