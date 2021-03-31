News18 Evening Digest: SC-Appointed Committee Submits Report on Farm Laws, Random Covid-19 Testing for Flyers in Delhi and Other Top Stories

Supreme Court Appointed Committee Submits Report On Farm Laws

The three-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court on the three new farm laws has submitted its report to the apex court in a sealed cover. The committee said that around 85 farmer organisation have been consulted in the case. It added that after meeting with them it has tried to find a solution in the issue.

Random Covid Testing for Passengers Arriving in Delhi by Air, Trains or Bus; Mandatory Quarantine

Passengers arriving at Delhi airport from states witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases may be tested randomly and will be mandatorily quarantined for 10 days if found positive. The move is in line with a March 23 government order, which is likely to be implemented from Wednesday, according to airport sources.

DMK Says Minister Using E-wallets to Bribe Tamil Nadu Voters, AIADMK Rejects Charge

The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has accused a minister in the Tamil Nadu government of collecting voters' phone numbers to bribe them using online payment apps, or e-wallets. RS Bharathi, the DMK's organisational secretary, has a filed a complaint with the Election Commission against SP Velumani, a minister and a leader of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which has dismissed the allegations.

Imran Khan Govt Approves Revival of Trade Ties With India, Gives Nod to Cotton Imports: Pak Media

The Pakistan government on Wednesday approved the resumption of trade ties with India in a major step by Islamabad to attempt a revival of relations with New Delhi, Pakistan media reported. The approval comes amidst a renewed push for peace between the two countries. Pakistan's cabinet committee on economic affairs gave its nod to importing cotton from India till June 30, 2021, reports said.

ICC Investigation: Governing Body Likely to Ask Manu Sawhney to Quit as CEO

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney who came under the scanner after an investigation revealed his conduct over the last 12 months as being 'unsavoury and against the federation's way of leading its operations', is likely to be asked to quit his position when the governing body's board member representatives meet via a teleconference between Wednesday and Thursday.

5 Highlights from Shah Rukh Khan’s #AskSRK Session on Social Media

Shah Rukh Khan hosted a #AskSRK session on social media recently. It was long coming and his fans could not be happier to hear from their favourite star. As the session has concluded, we take a look at top five highlights during Shah Rukh's interaction with fans on social media.