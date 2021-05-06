News18 Evening Digest: SC Asks Centre to Prepare for Third Covid-19 Wave, V Muraleedharan's Convoy Attacked in Bengal and Other Top Stories

Prepare for Third Wave, We Need Buffer Oxygen Stock Pan-India: SC Tells Centre

The Supreme Court, hearing the case on supply of oxygen to Delhi, on Thursday asked the Centre to revamp its formula for distribution of oxygen across the country. The court suggested that the Centre adopt a pan-India approach so that they can prepare for the third wave of coronavirus. It asked the Centre to look at the oxygen audit and reassess the basis for allocation as the third stage of the pandemic might be different from the first two. “But, if we prepare today, we will be able to handle stage 3…. A buffer stock needs to be created," Justice DY Chandrachud told the Centre. Read More

Minister of State V Muraleedharan Says Convoy Attacked by TMC Goons in Bengal’s West Midnapore

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan’s convoy was attacked in Bengal’s West Midnapore on Thursday. The incident comes few days after state BJP leaders alleged many party workers were killed, raped, assaulted brutally and their houses were set on fire across the State on May 2. Read More

Why Children Should Be Included In Vaccination Drives For A Decisive Fight Against Covid-19

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 spread as a pandemic. Since then, vaccine research has progressed at “pandemic speed”. And exactly nine months later, on December 11, the first Covid-19 vaccine — the one by Pfizer-BioNTech — received emergency use authorisation in the US. In the absence of any specific treatment, the focus in the fight against the deadly infection has been on testing and preventing its spread. But with a calamitous second wave hitting India and a third wave looming, vaccinations remain the only hope of controlling this disease. Read More

How US Waiving Patents Can Boost Fight Against Covid-19 in India

In what can help India get over the devastating second wave of Covid-19 and provide a cushion for subsequent spread, the Joe Biden administration had decided to support a proposal moved by it and South Africa to temporarily waive some Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS). Read More

Veda Krishnamurthy’s Sister Succumbs to Covid-19 Two Weeks After Mother Passes Away

In yet another shocking news, ace India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy’s sister has succumbed to Covid-19. It was just a couple of weeks earlier that the middle-order batter had lost her mother in similar circumstances as well. Her sister Vatsala Shivakumar was suffering from the disease, since last month. Her previous coach Irfan Sait posted a story about the incident on Instagram. Read More

FIR Registered Against Comedian Sunil Pal for ‘Defaming’ Doctors

Police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian and actor Sunil Pal for allegedly making defamatory remarks against doctors engaged in COVID-19 management and treatment of patients, an official said on Wednesday. The FIR against Pal was lodged by the Andheri police on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint filed by Dr Sushmita Bhatnagar, head of the Association of Medical Consultants, he said. Read More

