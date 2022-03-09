News18 Evening Digest: SC Grants Bail to Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict and Other Top Stories

Supreme Court Grants Bail to Convict A G Perarivalan in Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to A G Perarivalan, serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai took note of the submission that the convict has been in jail for over 30 years and his conduct inside the prison and during the period of parole has been satisfactory. READ MORE

Non-Stop Meets, PM’s Call to Global Leaders 11 Times: What Went Behind Bringing Indians Back from Ukraine

The last batch of Indians stuck in Ukraine, where hostilities have surged following Russia’s military operation, has been taken out from the main war zone as part of Operation Ganga, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. READ MORE

At Protest to Demand Nawab Malik’s Resignation, Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Workers Detained

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday detained along with other party members during a protest to demand NCP leader Nawab Malik’s resignation over his links with underworld Dawood Ibrahim. The protest began from Jeejamata Chowk in Bycullah and was scheduled to end at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. READ MORE

Advertisement

Congress Trying to Retain Status as Opposition Leader in Goa, Says BJP

Mocking the Congress’ efforts to keep its flock together ahead of the results of the Goa Assembly elections, the BJP on Wednesday said all that the Grand Old Party was aiming for was to continue as opposition leader. Counting of votes for the 40 Assembly seats in Goa would start on Thursday morning. READ MORE

‘It’s Very Sweet of Him’: Ashwin Receives Special Gifts From Kapil Dev for Surpassing His Test Record

The first India vs Sri Lanka Test match in Mohali turned out to be memorable for so many players on the team. For Virat Kohli, he represented the country for the hundredth time in the longest format while Rohit Sharma began his Test captaincy journey. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja registered the highest score – 175 not out – batting at no. 7 and backed it up with a match-haul of 9 wickets. Meanwhile, ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scripted history, surpassing former captain Kapil Dev’s tally of 434 wickets to become the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. READ MORE

Hrithik Roshan’s Sons Reportedly Approve Of His Rumoured GF Saba Azad, Couple To Marry Soon?

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad seem to be the hottest couple of the year. The actors sparked dating rumours after they were spotted on a dinner date earlier this year. The paparazzi spotted them walking out of a restaurant hand-in-hand. They fuelled dating rumours when they were spotted again on a dinner date. Saba also spent time with Hrithik’s family a few weeks ago. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.