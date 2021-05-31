News18 Evening Digest: SC Pulls Up Govt on Differential Pricing of Covid-19 Vaccine and Other Top Stories

‘Just Because You’re the Govt…’ SC Pulls Up Centre on Differential Pricing of Covid Vaccine

In a suo-moto hearing on Covid-19, the Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Centre on differential pricing of vaccines. The Apex Court also demanded the Centre to produce their vaccine policy document. “We can’t have differential pricing for the Centre and States. Central government has wide powers to fix rates under Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Why leave it to the vaccine manufacturers to fix different pricing?" said the Supreme Court. Read More

Will Single-Dose Covishield Give Enough Protection Against Covid-19? Govt Study To Find Out

India will launch a study on whether a single dose of Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine locally manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII), will provide enough protection against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a government official told CNN-News18 on Monday. The study on the efficacy of a single dose of Covishield is likely to begin in a month or so as part of what could be a new vaccination strategy, the official said. Read More

China Relaxes Family Planning Policy, Allows Couples to Have 3 Children

China has relaxed its family planning policy to allow couples to have three children after a census showed its population is rapidly ageing, state media reported Monday, further unwinding four decades of controls in the world’s most populous nation which have strangled the birthrate. Read More

Nirav Modi To Vijay Mallya And Mehul Choksi: Why Extraditing Fugitives Is An Uphill Task

Extradition of fugitives involves the intersection of international law, domestic law, politics and diplomacy. What makes extradition an intricate process is the fact it that often involves a conflict between the interests of two or more sovereign states. On the one hand, the government of a country where the crime occurred may assert its power to prosecute and punish the fugitive so as to enforce the law of the land and deliver justice to the victim. On the other hand, the government of the country where the fugitive resides may be obligated under domestic law or international law not to extradite a fugitive so as to prevent persecution, violation of human rights etc. after the extradition. Read More

Former Model Accuses Jackky Bhagnani and 8 Others of Rape and Molestation, FIR Lodged

A songwriter and former model based in Mumbai has lodged a complaint against nine established members of the Hindi film industry for rape and molestation. CNN-News18 has accessed the FIR copy, which has named Bollywood actor Jackky Bhagnani and eight others. The others who are named in the complaint are Bollywood photographer Colston Julian, Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Anirban Das Blah who is the co-founder of talent management company Kwan. Read More

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here