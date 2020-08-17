News18 Evening Digest: SC Refuses to Defer NEET, JEE Exams, 10 Times Deadlier Coronavirus Strain Found and Other Top Stories

'Life Can’t be Stopped': NEET, JEE Exams to be Held in September as SC Junks Postponement Plea

Observing that life has to go on with all precautions in place, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to postpone National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) examinations, scheduled for September. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said the court was mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic but a whole year of students could not go waste, thereby jeopardising their career prospects.

Malaysia Says It Has Detected a New Coronavirus Strain That is 10 Times Deadlier

A new strain of the novel coronavirus called 'D614G', deemed ten times more infectious, has been detected in Malaysia, the country's Director General of Health has said. The mutation has been spotted in three cases from a cluster which started when a restaurant owner and permanent resident returned to the country from India. It has also been detected in another cluster case which started with returnees from the Philippines.

Nishikant Kamat, Director of Drishyam and Lai Bhaari, Dies at 50

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat has passed away in Hyderabad. He was 50. He'd been suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. Kamat, who was admitted to Hyderabad's AIG Hospitals since July 31, 2020, succumbed to his illness at 4:24 pm on Monday, the hospital confirmed. Kamat was best-known for directing the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Drishyam and John Abraham in Force. He was also prominent in the Marathi film industry.

No Logic to Congress Demand for JPC Probe: Union Minister After Report Says Facebook Favours BJP

The government on Wednesday rejected a demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the reports that Facebook did nothing to censor hate posts by some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi told CNN-News18 that there was no logic to the Congress demand for a probe into the allegations of a Facebook-BJP nexus, and said it was only a manifestation of the party's frustration after losing the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

German Police Caught on Cam Pinning Youth with Knee; Viral Video Triggers Outrage

German police have opened an internal investigation of a weekend incident caught on video in which two Duesseldorf police officers pin a young man to the ground, one holding his arms behind him and the other holding his head with his knee, authorities said Monday. In the video of the Saturday evening incident, widely shared on Twitter, a bystander can be heard saying move your knee, brother and that's not funny.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Review: Affordable Windows 10 Laptops Are Getting Better

Laptops that cost Rs 40,000 or lesser in the past have usually been very basic when it came down to the user experience. That is changing and changing for the better. Quite rapidly. The latest to add to that positive movement is Lenovo. The new Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i is taking the affordable laptop, making subtle changes and returning with what can safely be described as a slick affordable laptop. But with a caveat.