News18 Evening Digest: SC Rejects UP AAG's Request to Stop Zubair from Tweeting & Other Top Stories

‘How Can We Tell A Journalist Don’t Write?’: SC on UP AAG’s Request to Stop Zubair from Tweeting

It’s like telling a lawyer that you should not argue. How can we tell a journalist to not write, asked Supreme Court Justice D Y Chandrachud, rejecting Uttar Pradesh government’s Additional Advocate General (AAG) Garima Prasad’s request to put the condition that he shouldn’t tweet while granting fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair relief. READ MORE

2 Shooters Who Killed Moose Wala Shot Dead in Amritsar Encounter; Total 4 Gangsters Gunned Down

An encounter broke out on Wednesday morning in Amritsar between the Punjab Police and the gangsters involved in the killing of the singer Sidhu Moose Wala. A total of four gangsters were shot dead during the exchange of fire in Hoshiar Nagar village near the Attari border. READ MORE

UK PM Race: Sunak Struggles to Find Backers, Fight Intensifies between Truss, Mordaunt

Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch bowed out of the UK prime minister race after securing the backing of only 59 MPs on Tuesday evening. The race has whittled down to three and there is certainty that Rishi Sunak will be one of the final two contenders as he secured 118 votes. READ MORE

Wipro Attrition Level Slightly Lower at 23.3% on QoQ Basis, IT Major Adds 15,446 Employees

IT major Wipro added a net headcount of 15,446 employees in the quarter ended June 30 as compared to the preceding quarter, the company announced on Wednesday, July 20. This is a lot more than its peers TCS and HCL Tech, who have recently revealed the data during their Q1FY23 earnings. Announcing its Q1 earnings for FY23, Wipro also revealed that it onboarded as many as 10,000 freshers during the quarter. READ MORE

What if Rishabh Pant Was Right-handed Batter? Viral Fan Edit Evokes Dhoni Nostalgia on Twitter

Left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is all of 24 years old but his meteoric rise in the cricket circuit despite his “unconventional” approach has made him stand out from the crowd. From his sensational and courageous batting on Australian soil to smacking a ruthless century in the English backyard, Pant’s exploits in the Test are for the ages. READ MORE

