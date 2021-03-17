News18 Evening Digest: SC Says Cancelling 3 Cr Ration Cards for Not Linking With Aadhaar 'Too Serious' and Other Top Stories

Health Ministry Says ‘Active Tally Going Down, Maha Alone Accounts for 60% of Cases’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with chief ministers today to assess the Covid-19 situation in the country as well as the vaccination drive amid a spike in active cases that has increased the government’s worry. LIVE UPDATES

Cancelling 3 Crore Ration Cards for Not Linking With Aadhaar ‘Too Serious’, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday termed the cancellation of around three crore ration cards by the Centre due to non-linking with Aadhaar card as too serious, and sought response from the Central government and all states on the issue. READ MORE

45-year-old Nepalese Woman Shot Dead in Delhi’s Timarpur Area

A45-year-old Nepalese woman was shot dead allegedly by two assailants riding a motorcycle here on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place at New Aruna Nagar in north Delhi’s Timarpur area around 7 am. The deceased has been identified as Meena, who ran a shop of snacks and beverages with her husband in the locality, police said. READ MORE

Madhuri Dixit’s Son Arin Nene Turns 18, She Reminds Him: ‘With Freedom Comes Responsibilities’

Madhuri Dixit has shared an adorable post on her elder son Arin Nene’s 18th birthday. She has shared a photo and a GIF on the occasion. In the snap, one can see Madhuri smiling while holding little Arin in her arms. From the looks, it seems that the photo has been clicked in an outdoor setup. The GIF has beautifully captured two contrasting moods of the mother and son duo. As can be seen, both Arin and Madhuri are decked up in formals. The GIF has been shot in a room where a gorgeous piano is kept. The light brown curtains have also played a role in enhancing the vibe of the room. READ MORE

Last 3 Schoolkids of this Aging South Korean Island Hint at its Demographic Crisis

At 10 years old, Lyoo Chan-hee wishes he wasn’t one of the last three schoolkids left playing on the beaches of Nokdo island. “It would be great if I have more friends here because I can have more options to play,” said Chan-hee. Instead, he often plays with Kim Si-young – aged 66, and one of the last 100 or so residents of a once-vibrant fishing village emblematic of the demographic crisis unfolding in South Korea. “He (Kim) always calls me and shares whenever he is having something delicious,” Chan-hee told Reuters on a wind-blown day earlier this month as the pair shared grilled oysters. “That’s no lie,” said Kim. “I also play ball and badminton with Chan-hee. I always lose though.” READ MORE