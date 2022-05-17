News18 Evening Digest: SC Says Shivling Area to be Secured, Allows Namaaz Inside Gyanvapi Mosque & Other Top Stories

Gyanvapi News Updates: SC Says Shivling Area to be Secured, Allows Namaaz Inside Mosque; Survey Report to be Submitted in 2 Days

The Varanasi court-appointed Commission that carried out the videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex on Tuesday got two days time to submit its report. The court had earlier asked the commission to submit the report by Tuesday. READ MORE

Amarnath Pilgrimage: Amit Shah Reviews Meet; Healthcare at 6,000 Ft, More Mobile Towers Planned

More mobile towers will be installed and oxygen cylinders will be available among other health facilities at 6,000 feet for pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra. Union home minister Amit Shah reviewed preparations for the annual pilgrimage at two back-to-back high-level meetings in New Delhi on Tuesday, including logistical and security measures. READ MORE

Indian-Origin Student Bullied In Texas School; Authorities Hand Harsher Punishment To Victim

Astudent of Indian-origin was bullied by a white student in Texas’ Coppell Middle School North earlier this week. The video of the incident went viral but people were enraged regarding how Coppell Independent School District handled the situation. READ MORE

Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Down Missing Sidharth Shukla As She Begins Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Shoot

The reports of Shehnaaz Gill’s Bollywood Debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali have been making headlines for a long time now. If recent reports are to be believed, as Shehnaaz Gill begins a new journey in her life, she is emotional and is missing her late friend Sidharth Shukla. As reported by BollywoodLife.com, the Punjabi singer and actress is ‘immensely missing’ Shukla. READ MORE

GST Portal Glitch: GST Filing Deadline for April Likely to Get Extended; Know Details

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) on Tuesday said that it is considering a proposal to extend the deadline for GST (Goods and Services Tax) filing for the month of April, owing to a technical glitch faced by Goods and Services Tax Network. The government, according to the CBIC, has directed Infosys to take care of the matter at the earliest. Software giant Infosys has been given the responsibility to handle tax portals of the government, including the GST portal and the income tax portal. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut Says No Bollywood Star Deserves to Visit Her Home: ‘Not Worthy of Becoming My Friend’

Kangana Ranaut is known for being her unfiltered self when it comes to expressing her dislike for her fellow Bollywood celebrities. The Queen star has once again stated that she has no friends in the industry. The actress who is gearing up for her latest release Dhaakad, in her recent interview with Youtube Channel Curly Tales, said that she doesn’t think anyone in Bollywood is qualified enough to be her friend. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.