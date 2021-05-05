News18 Evening Digest: SC Seeks Delhi Oxygen Supply Plan from Centre; O2 Shortage Haunts K'taka, Apex Court Strikes Down Maratha Quota & Other Stories

‘Give Delhi Full Oxygen Quota’: SC Wants Centre Plan by 10:30 am Tomorrow

The Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court on the Delhi High Court’s contempt warning on the availability of oxygen in light of the Covid-19 crisis. During the hearing, the apex court asked the government how it planned to meet Delhi’s oxygen demand and said that it should look to Mumbai as BMC had done a good job of handing the Covid situation. The apex court also gave the Centre a 10:30 am deadline for Thursday over the oxygen crisis. The court said, “In a good-faith measure to submit a tabulated plan before this court, we allow Centre to submit a plan by 10.30 am tomorrow." Read more.

K’taka Headed the Delhi Way? Amid Spike in Covid-19 Positivity Rate, State Battles Oxygen Shortage Woes

Amid an acute oxygen shortage, a dozen hospitals in the state of Karnataka sent out desperate pleas asking to replenish the live-saving element on Tuesday. As oxygen stocks dwindled, kin of covid patients were spotted standing outside various hospitals, desperate to get their hands on a portable oxygen cylinder in the absence of an oxygenated bed. The crisis that unfolded 2 days back had family members standing in long queues for days long in order to procure an oxygen cylinder that could save their loved ones. Read more.

SC Strikes Down Maratha Quota, Says Reservation in Maharashtra Can’t Exceed 50%

The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled the Maratha quota in Maharashtra and said reservation cannot exceed 50% as it violates equality. The verdict was on a batch of petitions challenging the Bombay High Court verdict which had upheld the grant of reservation to Marathas in admissions and government jobs in the state. Live Law quoted the bench as saying, “In this case there are four judgments being delivered. One is by me and Justice Nazeer. The others are being delivered Justice Bhat, Rao and Gupta." Read More.

Jaishankar to Join G7 Meet Virtually After Indian Delegates Test Positive for Covid-19

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in London for the Group of Seven summit, on Wednesday said that he has possibly been exposed to COVID-19 cases and will conduct his engagements virtually. “Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well," he tweeted. Read more.

IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates: Michael Slater Slams Australia PM in Twitter Post

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has tested positive for COVID-19. According to ANI, the Australian will be tested again, with the franchise hoping that the earlier result was a false positive. CSK bowling coach L Balaji had earlier tested positive for the virus, along with a member of the travel staff. The CSK team is currently in Delhi. The IPL was on Monday suspended after multiple cases within the bubble. Read more.

Netizens Find Lucky Ali Death Rumour Amid Covid Deeply Upsetting, Nafisa Ali Says He’s in Good Health

Social media went into a tizzy after reports of singer Lucky Ali passing away started doing the rounds on Tuesday evening. While many started expressing their condolences, others called it fake news. Later, clarifying on the matter, Nafisa Ali said on Twitter that Lucky Ali is in good health and is not suffering from coronavirus. “Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family. No Covid. In good health (sic)," she shared with his fans. Read more.

