News18 Evening Digest: SC Stays Maratha Quota, Kangana Ranaut-Shiv Sena Slugfest and Other Top Stories

Supreme Court Stays Maratha Quota in Govt Jobs and Education, Refers Issue to Larger Bench

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed a Maharashtra state law providing reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education, and referred a clutch of petitions to a larger bench of five or more judges. The order means there will be no quota for the Maratha community in state government jobs and educational institutions until the matter is decided by the larger bench. The bench made it clear that admissions to postgraduate courses will not be disturbed since the exams ended in July.

Your Ego Will be Demolished Too, Kangana Ranaut Tells CM Uddhav Thackeray

The Kangana Ranaut versus Shiv Sena saga reached fever pitch on Wednesday when the Bollywood actor landed in Mumbai with Y-category security as the Sena-controlled BMC started demolishing "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow. The demolition was later stayed by the High Court and Ranaut warned CM Uddhav Thackeray that his "ego will be demolished too". Ranaut's campaign against nepotism in Bollywood in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death gave way to allegations of substance abuse against top celebrities and inaction against the Mumbai Police. The controversy snowballed into a political war when the Manikarnika actor compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, inviting the ruling Shiv Sena's ire.

'Everything is Over': SC Refuses to Entertain Pleas to Defer NEET, Students Disappointed with Order

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a fresh batch of petitions seeking deferment of NEET, which is scheduled to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 13. "Everything is over now, even the review petitions have been dismissed," the apex court said while refusing to entertain the pleas that had also sought an increase in a number of exam centres.

Donald Trump Has Been Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize and Internet Calls it Peak 2020

US President Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a Norwegian parliamentarian for his role in helping to broker Israel-UAE peace deal. If Trump wins, he will follow in the footsteps of Barack Obama, his predecessor and political foe who won the honour in 2009. Trump's nomination also comes just ahead of US presidential polls and crushing coronavirus crisis that has USA topping the list of worst-hit countries. His nomination has surely raised eyebrows, but social media thinks it gels well with the theme of 2020 as the year of the bizarre.

Telugu TV Actress Kondapalli Sravani Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad

Telugu television actress Kondapalli Sravani allegedly died by suicide at her house in Hyderabad, police said on Wednesday. The 26-year-old artiste was found hanging at her residence in Madhuranagar. While her family alleged that she resorted to the extreme step due to harassment by her former boyfriend Devaraj Reddy, police said the family had admonished her for socializing with Reddy despite lodging a police case against him a few months ago.

Gross or Yummy? Chocolate-coated Fried Chicken is a Food-Dessert Crossover No One Wants to Have

After Nutella Biryani, Maggi Pani Puri and ice cream dosa, another bizarre dish has landed on the internet to gross us out -- chocolate-coated Fried Chicken. A video clip of the so-called recipe has surfaced online, showing chicken drumsticks being dipped into a bowl of what seems like melted chocolate. Then, they are put into hot oil for deep frying. Needless to say, it didn't sit well with foodies online. Reactions ranged from crying emojis to jokes on blasphemy and a relatable wish for the biblical flood.