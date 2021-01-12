News18 Evening Digest: SC Suspends Implementation of Farm Laws; Govt Says Khalistanis Have Infiltrated Protest and Other Top Stories
Volunteers serve water and beverages during the ongoing farmer's agitation against new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Tuesday, January 12, 2021. (Image: PTI)
Here are the top stories of this evening: SC suspends implementation of farm laws; Govt says Khalistani supporters have infiltrated protest; Indonesia retrieves black box from Sriwijaya air plane; IMD issues orange alert in North India; Saina Nehwal says she hasn't received her Covid-19 report; Fake photo of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's daughter goes viral
- News18.com
- Last Updated: January 12, 2021, 17:48 IST
Supreme Court Suspends Implementation of Farm Laws, Orders Formation of Committee With Agri Experts
The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the three controversial farm laws which are at the centre of the farmers’ agitation and said a committee would be formed to take over negotiations to end the crisis. The Supreme Court earlier said it was trying to solve the problem in the best way and had the power to suspend the laws for the moment. Read More
Will Present IB Reports to Show Khalistani Supporters Have Infiltrated Farmers' Protest: AG Venugopal to SC
Attorney General (AG) K K Venugopal on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the Khalistan supporters have infiltrated the farmers protest against the three farm laws. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told the AG that if there is infiltration by a banned organisation, then the government has to confirm it and asked him to file an affidavit by Wednesday. AG replied, "Yes, I will file an affidavit and the IB reports." Read More
Indonesia Retrieves First Black Box from Sriwijaya Air Plane that Crashed into Java Sea
A black box from the crashed Indonesian passenger jet has been recovered, officials said Tuesday, a discovery that could offer critical clues to explaining why the plane with 62 people aboard slammed into the sea. Divers just off the coast of the capital Jakarta hauled the jet's flight data recorder to the surface, as the hunt continues for its cockpit voice recorder. Read More
Cold Wave: Weather Department Issues Orange Alert for Northern States for Next 4 Days
With temperatures falling, an orange alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday for the northern plains with a forecast of a cold wave for the next four days. A similar alert has been sounded for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with a forecast of heavy rains. The IMD said that the minimum temperature over the north Indian plains is likely to be below normal during this period. Read More
'It's Very Confusing': Saina Nehwal Says She Hasn't Received Her Covid-19 Report
Saina Nehwal was not happy about the way she was intimated of her coronavirus positive result and said she was left confused as she was told about her positive test right before the warm-up for her Thailand Open match on Tuesday. Initially, HS Prannoy had also tested positive along with Saina, but upon a re-test of their samples, Prannoy tested negative but Saina's sample showed positive again. Read More
Photo of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Daughter Goes Viral on Internet. It's Fake
Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket star Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl on Monday evening at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The baby who shares her birthday with veteran cricketer Rahul Dravid, was born on the same day as India battled hard and secured a draw on the fifth and final day of the third Test against Australia at the SCG. Read More