News18 Evening Digest: SC Turns Down Urgent Plea Against Firecracker Ban in Delhi & Other Top Stories

‘Let People Breathe…’, Supreme Court Turns Down Urgent Plea Against Firecracker Ban in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected BJP MP Manoj Tiwari’s petition challenging Delhi’s firecracker ban, listed for urgent hearing, saying “let people breathe”. The top court refused to lift the ban ahead of Diwali, which will be observed across India on October 24. READ MORE

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Juvenile Accused in 2017 Gurugram School Murder Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to the youth accused of killing his seven-year-old schoolmate in the 2017 Gurugram school murder case. The 21-year-old man who was 16 years old at the time of the incident, has been in detention for the last five years. READ MORE

‘One Face Before Us, Another Before Media’, Cong Lashes Out at Tharoor Over ‘Irregularities’ Charge in Prez Polls

In a sharp rebuttal against Shashi Tharoor’s claim of “irregularities” in the conduct of the Congress Presidential election, AICC central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Thursday hit out at the senior leader for being two-faced. READ MORE

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s Imlie Co-Star Fahmaan Khan Likely To Grace Show As a Guest

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house. Recently, we saw how the actress has been struggling to keep up her game and friendship with co-contestants Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Amid all this, it has now been reported that Sumbul’s Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan is likely to grace the show soon. Several fan pages of Salman Khan’s show claim that Fahmaan is will appear as a guest and a promo featuring him will be released soon. However, there is no official confirmation so far. READ MORE

E20 Fuel to be Available at Select Pumps by April 2023: Hardeep Singh Puri

The Union government will be ready with the pilot project of having E20 fuel available in select pumps by April 2023, said Union Minister Hardeep Puri. The Minister said that the government is prepared from the supply side to launch E20. “We are sure that the production goal of 1,000 crore litres will be achieved five years beforehand, and we’ll be ready with the pilot project of having E20 fuel available in select pumps by April 2023,” he asserted. READ MORE

Muhurat Trading 2022: Buy These Stocks for Potential Returns of Up To 60%, Suggest Analysts

Samvat 2079 — the Hindu new year starting on October 24 — could be a test of nerves as investors brace for more uncertainty with the likelihood of a recession in the West looming over markets. Domestic brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher in a note said that Samvat 2078 will go down in the history as one of the most volatile years where in exuberance around Tech stocks and IPO boom was followed by Russia Ukraine war, multi-decade high global inflation, and the fastest interest rate hikes in recent times. READ MORE

