News18 Evening Digest: Sec 144 in 10 Areas in Jodhpur as 3 Held Over Clash, Union Min Shekhawat Calls It 'Planned Conspiracy' and Other Stories

Sec 144 in 10 Areas in Jodhpur as 3 Held Over Clash, Union Min Shekhawat Calls It ‘Planned Conspiracy’; States on Alert Amid Eid | Updates

The Delhi police have issued alert on the occasion of Eid across the sensitive areas in the national capital. As Eid happens to fall on the same day as the Hindu festival Akshaya Tritiya, security personnel are on their toes to avoid any untoward incidents, even as clashes were reported in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur late Monday night and in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag. READ MORE

PM Modi Received by Danish Counterpart in ‘Special Gesture’, to Attend 2nd India-Nordic Summit in Denmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Danish capital Copenhagen on the second leg of his ‘three-day, three-nation’ Europe tour. He will hold talks with Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and attend the second India-Nordic Summit. He was received by Frederiksen at the airport as a special gesture, following which the two leaders went to her official residence Marienborg. READ MORE

Raj Thackeray Booked Over Aurangabad Rally Speech; Maha CM Reviews Law & Order Situation | Updates

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray called a key meet on Tuesday with senior leaders of his party at his residence to discuss further course of action on chanting Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques. Meanwhile, the Aurangabad police today registered a case against him under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 116 (abetment of an offence punishable with imprisonment-if offence be not committed) and 117 (abetting commission of an offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act. READ MORE

Video of RaGa ‘Partying’ Abroad Emerges Amidst Clashes in Rajasthan; BJP Slams Leadership

Avideo purportedly being shared on Twitter shows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi grooving to the music at a nightclub in a “foreign country”. Some of the BJP leaders have shared the video on Twitter and slammed the Congress leadership amidst communal clashes in Rajasthan where the party is in power. READ MORE

Sanjay Dutt’s Emotional Note on Mom Nargis’ Death Anniversary: ‘Miss You Today and Every Day’

Today marks the 41st death anniversary of legendary actress Nargis Dutt. The iconic star bid adieu to the world on May 3, 1981, after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. Naris Dutt is known for her memorable performances in Mother India, Awara, and Shree 420 to name a few. To mark her death anniversary, today, Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram and penned down an emotional note as he remembered his mother. He also shared a couple of throwback pictures of his mom Nargis Dutt. READ MORE

Ranveer Singh Flirts With ‘Too Hot’ Mouni Roy: ‘Desh Mein Heatwave Chal Raha Hai, Have Some Mercy’

Ranveer Singh is currently promoting his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is scheduled to release later this month. Over the weekend, Ranveer visited the sets of ‘Dance India Dance Li’l Masters’ for the promotion of the social comedy. READ MORE

