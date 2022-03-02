News18 Evening Digest: Second Indian Student Dies in Ukraine Due to Brain Stroke; Ashneer Grover is 'No Longer a Founder' of BharatPe and Other Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Second Indian Student Dies in Ukraine Due to Brain Stroke, Say Reports; Indian Nationals Asked to Leave Kharkiv Immediately

Russian airborne troops landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, the Ukrainian army said, adding that there were immediate clashes. “Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv… and attacked a local hospital,” the army said in a statement on messaging app Telegram. READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE | We’re Terrified, Walking to Ukraine Stations with Indian Flag in Hand: Naveen’s Friends to News18

The death of Naveen Shekhargouda Gyanagoudar in the Ukraine shelling on Tuesday has left the Indian student community terrified, forcing scores, who were housed in bunkers in Kharkhiv and Kyiv, to walk towards the closest train stations to travel to safer parts of Western Ukraine. READ MORE

‘Because of Its Rising Power’: PM Modi on India’s Success in Evacuating Stranded Citizens from Ukraine

Addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, which goes to polls on March 7, PM Modi said the government would not spare any effort in bringing home Indians stranded in Ukraine. PM Modi has held four meetings in three days over the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine. READ MORE

Ashneer Grover is ‘No Longer a Founder’ of BharatPe; Company Can Take Legal Action for ‘Spinning Lies’

Aday after Ashneer Grover resigning from BharatPe, the company’s board said that he is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the fintech firm. “As a result of his misdeeds, Mr. Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company," the board said in a statement. READ MORE

No Evidence Aryan Khan was Part of Larger Narcotics Conspiracy: NCB’s Special Investigation Team

After months of investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has found that Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s was not a part of a larger drugs conspiracy. The SIT has stated that there is “no evidence that Aryan Khan was part of a larger drugs conspiracy or an international drugs trafficking syndicate". READ MORE

Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas Plays a Palmist, Performs Insane Stunts in Romantic Drama With Pooja Hegde

The much awaited magnum opus, Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is all set to hit theatres the nation over in a few days and the special curtain raiser video of the film has mounted the anticipation to an all new level. The romantic drama is a subject of much conversation for many reasons – from Prabhas experimenting with his character of a palmist, the voice of cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan as the sutradhar, state-of-the-art visual effects, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad to the electric chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hedge. READ MORE

